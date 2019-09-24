Lady Warriors grab comeback win in five sets

It was a tournament-like atmosphere at the Wigwam on Tuesday evening as the defending 12th Region champion Southwestern Lady Warriors hosted the defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds. The Lady Warriors entered the match with a 13-3 record while the Lady Redhounds countered with a 14-5 record. Corbin hoped to return the favor to the Lady Warriors, who defeated the Lady Redhounds in Corbin last season. In their most entertaining match of the season, the Lady Warriors took home a quality win by a score of 3-2.
The first set was hotly contested throughout until Corbin got hot from the service line and had a six point run to take a 16-11 lead. Two kills by Emmie Vanover and some timely serving by Kami Wilson gave the Lady Warriors a 21-18 lead, but they were unable to hold on. Corbin took the first set by a final score of 25-23.
The second set was more of the same in terms of competitiveness. The Lady Warriors jumped out to a three point lead with the serving of Hanna Browning, but Corbin kept it close throughout the set. Each time the Lady Warriors would get a slight lead, the Lady Redhounds would answer. Payton Brock came alive in the set to get five kills, and Grace Taylor had a block and four kills, including the one that clinched the set at 25-20 for Southwestern.
A highly entertaining third set included outstanding defense by both teams and multiple long volleys. Maddie Foster won the first five points for Southwestern on her serve with three of those points, kills by Vanover, but Corbin came storming back. The Lady Warriors held a slim 20-19 lead when Coach Melissa Gaunce called a timeout to rally her team, and it worked as Browning scored three straight points on serve and the Lady Warriors closed out the set with 25-21 victory.
Corbin began the fourth set with a sense of urgency and took a 10-6 advantage, prompting a time out by Coach Gaunce. This time the momentum stayed with Corbin, although Taylor and Vanover attempted to keep the Lady Warriors in the set. Hannah Hines came off the bench to score six straight points on her serve, but it was not enough as the Lady Redhounds held on to win 25-20.
Taylor had two kills within the first four points, and Browning scored the first five points of the deciding fifth set on her serve as Southwestern took a 5-0 advantage early. The Lady Warriors maintained the pressure on the Lady Redhounds and Browning served out the set with a final score of 15-6.
The five-set win improved the Southwestern record to 14-3, while Corbin fell to 14-6. The Lady Warriors will take the court again on Thursday, Sept. 26, when Campbellsville visits the Wigwam.
