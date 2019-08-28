Lady Warriors grab second road win of season

RUSSELL SPRINGS - The Southwestern High School volleyball team raced out two their second straight win if the season in a 25-11, 25-10 win over Russel County on Tuesday night.
Lady Warrior Grace Taylor led the way with 10 kills, while Payton Brock had seven kills and a block. Emmie Vanover had 4 kills and a block. Hanna Browning had two kills, six aces, a dig, and 11 assists. Maddy Foster had eight assists and an ace. Leah Hollis had one kill and an assist. Katie Shaw had seven digs.
Southwestern (2-0) will play in the Bluegrass Invitational Volleyball Tournament this weekend.
