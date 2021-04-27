Lady Warriors, Gwin shutout Lincoln County

The Southwestern High School softball team picked up their fifth straight win in Monday's 7-0 victory over Lincoln County High School at the War Path. In those five straight wins, the Lady Warriors have outscored their opponents 64-6.
A big part of the Lady Warriors' large margins of victory over their opponents is the dominant pitching performances of pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin. The senior hurler Gwin allowed only three hits in her shutout victory over the Lady Pats, and struck out 11 batters.
Offensively, Southwestern junior Ashtyn Hines had two hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Gwin, Jesse Begley, Marissa Loveless, and Alyssa Raleigh drove in one runs each.
Southwestern (9-4) will travel to Corbin High School on Tuesday, and will host Taylor County High School on Thursday.
