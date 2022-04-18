Lady Warriors have a tough weekend

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Southwestern High School seventh-grader Kylie Dalton hit a homer run on Saturday in the Lady Laker Classic. The Lady Warriors dropped three straight games this past weekend.

After going on a five-game win streak to close out the month of March, the Southwestern High School softball team suffered three straight losses over the weekend against some heavy-handed competition.

In a rematch of their 12th Region Tournament opening-round battle from last year, Southwestern fell to Garrard County 4-3 on Friday. In the Lady Laker Classic on Friday, Southwestern fell to Taylor County 14-6 and were defeated by host Russell County by a score of 7-2.

In the Garrard County loss, Kaitlyn Gwin had two hits and drove in two runs. Ashtyn Hines had a hit and scored two runs.

In the Taylor County loss, Kylie Dalton hit a homer, had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Ashtyn Hines had three hits, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Gwin had two hits and drove in two runs. Sidney Hansen had two hits.

In the Russell County setback, Dalton and Gwin had two hits each. Taylor Nelson drove in a run, while Aimee Johnson and Alyssa Raleigh both scored a run.

Southwestern (7-4) will play back-to-back district games against Wayne County High School on Monday (home) and Tuesday (away).

STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you