Lady Warriors have Offensive Explosion 

The Southwestern High School girls soccer team capped off their 2020 regular season finale with an offensive explosion. In the Lady Warriors' 10-1 drubbing of Whitley County High School, on Thursday at the Plains, eight different 'blue and orange' players got in the scoring column and sophomore Carrine Souders was credited with a hat trick.
"All season, we have done a pretty good job of getting scores from a lot of different players," stated Southwestern girls soccer coach Nick Stringer. "We have had three players who have led us in scoring goals, but we have had a lot of players get on the scoring sheet and had a lot of players close to scoring. I was happy for Sydney Jones, who is one of the first forwards off the bench, who seemed to have a lid on her goals all season, and I was hoping once she got a goal it would jumpstart her. I was pleased with the way we played tonight."
It took the Lady Warriors about 10 minutes to start up their offensive engine. But once it got started, it steamrolled the Lady Warriors to their ninth win of the season. Meanwhile, Whitley County had only played one game since Sept. 26, due to a pair of COVID cancellations.
Southwestern junior Kate Hutchinson scored the game's first goal, at the 10-minute mark, off an corner kick s by Sounders. However, less than a minute later, Whitley County delivered the equalizer when Lady Colonel senior Reis Anderson scored from long range.
Twelve seconds later, the Lady Warriors retook the lead with their second goal of game en route to nine straight goals over the course of the next 52 minutes.
The Lady Warriors second goal of the game, at the 11-minute mark, was Souders' first of her three on the night. After junior Ella Vaught hit a deep transition ball from the backfield, the Whitley County keeper mishandled the ball. A sprinting Souders rebounded the loose ball to score from close range.
"Carrine (Souders), Kelsey (Miller) and I had a little heart-to-heart after the North Laurel game (which Southwestern lost 6-0)," Stringer stated."Some of the things we had been asking them to do, they were doing but they were doing it at 80 percent. Today, Carrine did it at 100 percent. The ball that Ella (Vaught) hit deep into the goal keeper, who mishandled it, and Carrine was at a full sprint to tap that goal in. That is something that we had been asking her to give us that full effort when you are pressuring the ball. She gave it to us tonight, and she was rewarded with a goal."
At the 12-minute mark, Southwestern junior Rebekah Clark assisted junior Kelsey Miller for her score from six yards out.
In the 17th minute, Clark scored off a Gabbie Rowe assist. Eight second prior to her score, Clark had just missed with a ball that hit the top crossbar.
At the 19-minute mark, Southwestern senior Rhiannon Simpson scored on a crossing 22-yard shot to put the Lady Warriors up 5-1.
In the 34th minute, Souders scored her second goal of the game right before the halftime break. Souders scored from six yards out off an assist by Kelsey Miller.
Souders opened up the second half with her hat trick goal when she scored from close range at the 49-minute mark. Rebekah Clark laid out a perfect lead assist pass into the box, that pulled out the Whitley County keeper, leaving a clear path for Souders to put the Lady Warriors up 9-1.
In the 65th minute, freshman Natalee Foster scored on a long-range crossing shot. A minute later, sophomore Jayden Campbell worked the ball deep into the box for a close-range score off a transitional pass from Ella Vaught just past midfield.
Ella Vaught and Rebekah Clark had two assists each, while Souders, Gabbie Rowe and Kelsey Miller had one assist each. Keepers Riley Sumner had six saves and Lauren Tyler had four saves. For the game, Southwestern outshot the Lady Colonels 29 to 9.
Southwestern ended the regular season with a 9-3-1 record, and will play at home in the 48th District Tournament championship game on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
