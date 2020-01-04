Lady Warriors hold off Danville, 49-46

DANVILLE - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team got another 12th Region road test in a narrow 49-46 win over Danville on Thursday. The Lady Warriors only loss of the season was to a road loss to 12th Region opponents, Casey County, on Dec. 10.
In their road game with Danville, the Lady Warriors fell behind 22-16 at halftime, but outscored the lady Ads 18 to 9 in the third quarter to take a slim three-point lead - which ended up being the winning margin.
Junior Alexa Smiddy led the Lady Warriors with 11 points, 7 rebounds and five assists. Kennedy Harris scored 10 points. Regi Cundiff scored 9 points, had four rebounds and four assists. Jenna Wood scored six points, Makayla Noritis scored 3 points, and Marissa Loveless scored 2 points.
Southwestern, at 12-1, have the best record in the region. The Lady Warriors will travel to Franklin County on Saturday, Jan. 4, to play Bethlehem in the Central Metals/Penn Station Shootout.
