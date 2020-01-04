Lady Warriors hold off Danville, 49-46

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.