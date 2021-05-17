Lady Warriors hold off Lincoln County 

STANFORD - The Southwestern High School softball team tallied 16 hits to score a dozen runs in the Lady Warriors' 12-9 win over Lincoln County High School on Monday.
The Lady Warriors took an early 3-0 lead after scoring three in the first frame. Senior Alexa Smiddy singled to left field to score junior Ashtyn Hines. Junior Jesse Begley singled to centerfield to plate Smiddy. Senior Olivia Wilds grounded out to the pitcher to score Begley.
Southwestern tacked on two more runs in the top of the third inning. Senior Kaitlyn Gwin doubled to left field to score Smiddy. Begley singled to center to score Gwin
Lincoln County scored four runs in the bottom of third to pull within one run at 5-4. Both teams score a run each in the fourth inning, as Southwestern's Begley reached base on an error to score junior Alyssa Raleigh.
In the next three at bats, the Lady Warriors would score a pair of runs in each frame to build their winning 12-9 lead.
In the fifth inning, Southwestern senior Melissa Loveless scored on a Lady Pats' passed ball. On a Ashtyn Hines sacrifice play, junior Hannah Thompson ended up scoring.
In the sixth frame, Wilds doubled to right field to score Gwin. Seventh-grader Kylie Dalton singled to centerfield to score Wilds.
In the top of the sixth inning, Wilds doubled to right field to score Smiddy and Begley. Lady Warriors relief pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin retired the Lady Pats in order in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Southwestern improved to 15-7 on the year.
For the game, Jesse Begley had four hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Olivia Wilds had two hits and drove in four runs. Alexa Smiddy had two hits and scored three runs. Alyssa Raleigh and Ashtyn Hines had two hits apiece.
Jesse Begley picked up the win on the mound in five innings, while Kaitlyn Gwin picked up the save in two innings of work.
Southwestern (15-7) hosts Corbin High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
SW 3 0 2 1 2 2 2 - 12 16 1
LC 0 0 4 1 2 2 0 - 9 10 3
2B - Begley, Gwin, Wilds 2 (SW). RBI - Begley 2, Dalton, Gwin, Hines, Smiddy, Wilds 4 (SW).
