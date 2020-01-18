In a closely contested regional matchup between the Pulaski County Lady Maroons basketball team and the Southwestern Lady Warriors, Southwestern pulled away at the very end to win 52-48 last night at Pulaski.
The Lady Warriors were up 34-31 heading into the final quarter of action. At the start of the fourth, senior forward Regi Cundiff powered her way inside, finished the layup, and got an extra shot after a foul by Dawn Wilson.
Cundiff’s three-point play and a pair of free throw shots by junior guard Alexa Smiddy extended the Southwestern lead to 39-31 early in the first.
However, a three-point shot by senior forward Haylee Ridner, and a steal and layup on the other end by junior guard Maddy Dunn cut the Warrior lead back to just three points.
Later in the period, senior forward Heidi Thompson nailed a three-point bucket to even the score at 43-43. From there it was a battle from the perimeter.
First, seniors Jenna Wood and Kennedy Harris hit back to back threes to put their Lady Warriors back in front. Then, sophomore Caroline Oakes hit a three of her own to cut Southwestern’s lead back to just three.
Dunn connected on a driving layup, which left the Lady Maroons trailing 49-48 very late in the contest. Despite giving a hard-fought battle, Pulaski fell short after successful free throws by Wood and Smiddy.
Smiddy’s last free throw of the game was her 1000th career point for the Lady Warriors. Smiddy has played a huge role for Southwestern throughout her three seasons and looks to continue racking up the points for the remainder of her junior season, and her final season as a Warrior.
“We won that third and fourth quarter,” said Southwestern head coach Junior Molden. “But it was closely contested. We finally won the rebounding battle, but we needed every single one of them. We didn’t do a very good job keeping them out of the lane tonight and I’m a little disappointed in that. There is some things we have to work on if we want to reach out goals.”
In the game Dunn got things going for the Lady Maroons early with a steal and driving layup. That wasn’t her only steal early though. She took two more away from the Warriors, both early in the first quarter, and turned one of those to a basket on the other end.
However, despite a hot start for Dunn and the Maroons, Southwestern pulled away to a 15-8 heading into the second quarter after driving layups by Harris and McKayla Noritis, a pair of free throws by Cundiff, and a three ball by Smiddy.
Although down seven at the start of the second, Pulaski stormed right back and evened the score 15-15 after a free shot by Madelyn Blankenship, and thee pointers from Thompson and Ridner.
After another three from Thompson, and inside shots by Dunn and Wilson, the Maroons led 22-19 heading halftime. Besides coming up with some big shots on offense, Pulaski was aggressive on defense and managed to hold the Lady Warriors to just four points in the second quarter.
“I feel like we could’ve played better in the second quarter,” said coach Molden. “I’m really disappointed with that quarter. We had that 15-8 lead, and then we just rested on it. We had the opportunity to get it up to double digits, but we let PC back in it. It gave them some confidence and coach Adkins had them ready. Because of that it turned into a really good game.”
Each team opened with a three after the break. First, Smiddy’s three evened up the score at 22-22. Then, Oakes put Pulaski right back in front with a three of her own.
Both teams battled hard throughout the third quarter, and after several lead changes, the Warriors went into the fourth with a 34-31 lead. Pulaski gave it their all, but the Warriors held their ground and won the cross-county rivalry matchup.
“We play good on Friday night apparently,” sttede Pulaski County High School girls coach Chris Adkins. “We played good last Friday and we played good tonight. Even looking back at the scores three years ago, it is the same kids. We’ve come a long way. I know my kids are disappointed, and they felt like they gave one away, but I am tickled to death with the way they played.”
The top performer on the night was Southwestern junior guard Alexa Smiddy. She led the team in scoring and finished with the 15 points she needed to join the prestigious 1000-point club.
The Maroons scoring was very balanced, but Dunn led their score card with 14 points. Not only did she lead her team in scoring, but she was disruptive on defense throughout the night and closed the game with 6 steals.
The win advanced the Southwestern Lady Warriors to 14-3 on the year and they will be back in action Monday night where they will face Clay County on the road. The Pulaski Lady Maroons dropped to 12-6 and they play the Russell Red Devils on the road, Monday night as well.
SOUTHWESTERN 52, PULASKI COUNTY 48
SW 15 4 15 18 - 52
PC 8 14 9 17 - 48
SOUTHWESTERN - Smiddy 15, Harris 10, Cundiff 8, Wood 7, Noritis 4
PULASKI COUNTY - Dunn 14, Oakes 12, Thompson 11, Ridner 6, Blankenship 3, Wilson 2
