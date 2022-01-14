Lady Warriors hold off Pulaski County

On a night of crosstown action at PC gym, the most anticipated matchup of the night, at least in my eyes, was the Lady Warriors of Southwestern taking on the Lady Maroons of Pulaski County, a battle between two of the very best that the 12th Region has to offer. The offensive firepower of both the teams has been quite a sight to behold throughout much of the season, and this game was no different. In a game that saw both teams make over 10 three-pointers apiece, Southwestern had the edge early and was leading very comfortably throughout a majority of the game, with the Lady Warriors hitting 50 percent of their 3-point field goals throughout the course of the game.
The Lady Maroons did make a run throughout the 4th quarter, getting a double-digit deficit down to single digits in the final few minutes, although they just couldn't come all the way back, with Southwestern coming out on top by a score of 56-51. Credit where credit is due, however, Pulaski tried their hardest to pull off the comeback. Head Coach of the Lady Warriors Junior Molden said after the game, "I got to give Pulaski all the credit for making them deep contested 3's. They battled extremely hard on the boards with 13 offensive rebounds which led to several 2nd chance points for them. They never quit every run we made."
Pulaski was first on the board early in the game, as following a steal by Sydney Martin, she made both of her free throws following a foul to put the Lady Maroons up 2-0. Following a steal from Southwestern's Kaylee Young, Kinsley Molden hit a 3-point bucket (1 of her 4 during the course of the game) to put the Lady Warriors up 3-2. Towards the middle of the quarter, with the Lady Warriors holding a slim 7-6 lead, Pulaski went on a small 5-0 run to snatch the lead back at 11-7, following 5 points (including a 3-point basket) from Martin. Southwestern took control of the game towards the end of the quarter, however, going on a 12-0 run to take the lead 19-11 heading into the 2nd quarter of action. Southwestern had points here from Makayla Noritis (2), Payton Acey (3), Molden (1), Young (3), and Ayden Smiddy (3).
Pulaski would respond in kind to begin the 2nd quarter of play, going on a 8-3 run to trim the Southwestern lead to just 3 points at 22-19. Pulaski would have points on this run scored by Madeline Butcher (3), Martin (2), and Madelyn Blankenship (3), while Southwestern would add a 3-point basket from Acey. The Lady Warriors would once again go on a quick run to end the quarter, 8-0 to be exact, to head into the locker room with a 30-19 lead over the Lady Maroons. Southwestern would get big plays during this run from Acey (3 points), Noritis (2 points), and Smiddy (3 points).
The early stages saw both teams trade 3-point buckets, as following 1 3-pointer a piece from Pulaski's Blankenship, Oakes, and Aubrey Daulton, and Southwestern's Smiddy and Molden, the score sat at 36-28 in favor of the Lady Warriors. However, Southwestern once again went on a hot streak to end the 3rd quarter, outscoring Pulaski 11-6 over the final few minutes of the quarter to take a 47-34 lead into the 4th and final quarter. Southwestern would have points during the final few minutes of the quarter from Molden (6) and Smiddy (5), while Pulaski's 6 points over the same period of time were scored by Martin (2), Maggie Holt (1), and Blankenship (3).
Heading into the 4th quarter, it really seemed as if Southwestern had the win locked up already, as through their fantastic shooting performance, they had built up a hefty lead, and Pulaski would really need to start heating up on both ends of the floor if they wanted any semblance of a chance to bring the game back. Southwestern outscored Pulaski 4-3 in the first 2 minutes or so of the 4th quarter, with points coming from Noritis (2) and Acey (2), while Butcher (1) and Oakes (2) would score for Pulaski, to make the Southwestern lead sit at 51-37, with only a few minutes of game time left. Then, in only a few moments, the Pulaski side of the gym came to life, as the Lady Maroons went on a very quick 9-2 run, featuring points from Blankenship (6) and Martin (3), with Noritis providing the Lady Warriors' 2 points, to cut the lead to single digits at 53-46. It seemed as if Pulaski had finally came to life late in the game.
Unfortunately for the homestanding Lady Maroons, Southwestern soon stunted that momentum by dribbling and passing to drain the clock, the main thing working against Pulaski at this point, and although Southwestern did miss some key free throws late, the Lady Maroons just didn't have enough time to catch up to the Lady Warriors, as there were only 8 more points scored total during the final 3 or so minutes of this game, 3 and 2 respectively from Pulaski's Butcher and Oakes, and 3 from Southwestern's Young. Southwestern would take the win in this game as the clock struck 0, taking it by a score of 56-51. This game definitely lived up to the hype that I personally had for it, and neither team should feel bad about their performance here!
Pulaski was led in scoring on the night by 2 players in double figures; Sydney Martin with 16 points (tied for game-high, along with 6 rebounds) and Madelyn Blankenship with 15 (off of 5 3-point baskets, and 5 rebounds as well). They also had contributions from Caroline Oakes with 9 points, Madeline Butcher with 7 points, Aubrey Daulton with 3 points, and Maggie Holt with 1 point (along with a game-high 13 rebounds). Southwestern was led in scoring by 3 players in double figures; Ayden Smiddy with 16 points (tied for game-high), Kinsley Molden with 13 points, and Payton Acey with 13 points. They also had contributions from Makayla Noritis with 8 points and Kaylee Young with 6 points.
Pulaski falls to 12-5 on the year, and will next be in action Tuesday, January 18th, as they will play host to the Trojanettes of Barren County out of the 4th Region. Southwestern improves to 14-4 on the season, their 6th win in a row, and will next be in action on Monday, as they will play host to the Cardinals of Scott County out of the 11th Region.
