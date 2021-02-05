Lady Warriors hold off Pulaski County

After holding two double-digits leads throughout the game, the Southwestern High School girls basketball team had to make a big defensive play and hit four free throws in the final seconds of the game to pull out the 49-45 win over Pulaski County High School on Friday at the Wigwam.
Just one month ago, Southwestern downed the Lady Maroons 63-45 at Pulaski County High School gym.
"I have got to give Coach (Chris) Adkins and his group credit," stated Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden. "I knew they were going to come in here and compete with us, and they have gotten a lot better with the game film I have watched on them."
"I feel like this was really a trap game for us because we seemed to have our mind on Saturday's game and not on tonight's game," Molden added. "Not to take anything way from Pulaski County, and they have been playing really well. We had our minds on this Christian Academy-Louisville team tomorrow. We have got to get ready for this because we have played games on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and it's a regional (tourney) type setup."
With 48 seconds left in the game, Pulaski County senior Shelby Cothron scored a four-point play after nailing a three-pointer from the top of the key and a made free throw to pull the Lady Maroons within three at 45-42. After Southwestern came up empty on their next possession, the Lady Maroons had a chance to tie the game, but Southwestern sophomore Ayden Smiddy made a defensive steal, and her older sister Alexa Smiddy sank two free throws on the other end to put the Lady Warriors up 47-42 with 32 seconds left.
Pulaski County senior Dawn Wilson bombed a trey from the right side to pull the Lady Maroons within two at 47-45 with 10 seconds left in the game. However, Alexa Smiddy connected on two more free throws with seven seconds to put the game on ice. Alexa Smiddy hit four free throws in the final 32 seconds of the game.
"I had some concerns on some switches on defense late in the game, but in the end we did our job," Molden stated. "Ayden Smiddy made the big interception that saved us and Alexa Smiddy made the free throws down the stretch."
After leading by 24-17 at the halftime break, the Lady Warriors raced out to a 11 to 2 run to go up 35-19. Marissa Loveless and Kinsley Molden hit a free throw each, Kaylee Young scored on a putback, Payton Acey scored inside, Marissa Loveless hit from 15 feet and Alexa Smiddy hit a three-pointer in the Lady Warriors' third-period run.
Down 16 points late in the third quarter, Pulaski County's Shelby Cothron hit a five-footer and Caroline Oakes hit a three-pointer to cut Southwestern's lead to 35-24.
Southwestern's Young scored off back-to-back layups, which were set up by a behind-the-back pass, and a steal and throw-out by Alexa Smiddy. The Lady Warriors held a 39-28 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Down 12 early in the fourth period, Pulaski County's Sydney Martin hit a trey, Cothron hit an 17-footer from the left corner and Dawn Wilson nailed a three-pointer to cut the Southwestern lead 42-38.
"I knew this was going to be a close game but I was disappointed in our effort late in the third quarter on most of the fourth quarter," Molden said. "I have got to do a better job, because my practices were kind of hard this week, and our legs were a little bit more gone than I had expected."
Southwestern exploded to an early 15-6 lead in the opening period of the game thanks to a 10 to 2 run. Kyle Foreman scored on an inside basket, Acey sank a 15-footer, Molden hit a trey and Young connected on a three-pointer. With time running out in the period, Pulaski County's Cothron hit a three from the top of the key to cut the Lady Warriors' lead to 15-9 at the end of the period.
Southwestern enjoyed their largest lead of the opening half, at 22-11, when Molden hit a trey, Loveless scored inside and Foreman scored on a putback. Pulaski County cut the halftime lead to 24-17 after Oakes and Wilson both connected on treys.
Southwestern junior Kaylee Young led the way for the Lady Warriors with 12 points, two treys and four rebounds. Sophomore Kinsley Molden scored nine points, hit two threes and had four steals. Alexa Smiddy, who had been out with an injury since Jan. 29, scored seven points, was 4-for-4 from the foul line, had eight rebounds and eight assists.
Pulaski County senior Dawn Wilson led all scorers with 16 points, hit three treys, and had seven rebounds. Senior Shelby Cothron had 11 points and six rebounds.
Southwestern (9-3) will travel north to play Christian Academy-Louisville on Saturday, Feb. 6. Pulaski County (6-3) will host McCreary Central High School on Saturday, Feb. 6.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
PC 9 8 11 17 - 45
SW 15 9 15 10 - 49
PULASKI COUNTY - Wilson 16, Cothron 11, Martin 8, Oakes 7, Blankenship 3.
SOUTHWESTERN - Young 12, Alexa Smiddy 9, Loveless 7, Molden 7, Acey 7, Foreman 7.
