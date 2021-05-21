Lady Warriors hold off Taylor County

CAMPBELLSVILLE – After matching each other run-for-run in the first three frames, the Southwestern High School softball team finally pulled away in the late stages of the contest in a 12-11 win over Taylor County High School on Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Lady Warrior senior pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin buckled down to strike out the last batter for her 11th pitching win of the season. Gwin struck out nine batters in the game.
Southwestern junior Jesse Begley hit a home run, had two hits, drove in four runs and scored two runs. Senior Alexa Smiddy had three hits and scored two runs. Senior Marissa Loveless hit a perfect 4-for-4, drove in a run and scored three runs. Seventh-grader Kylie Dalton Had three hits, drove in three runs and scored a run. Gwin, senior Olivia Wilds, and junior Alyssa Raleigh had two hits each.
Southwestern (17-7) will host two games (Russell County High School and Model High School) on Saturday.
