Lady Warriors looking good in February

After a sluggish January, the Southwestern High School girls basketball team got a much-needed 10-day break. On Tuesday night at the Wigwam, the Lady Warriors ushered in the month of February in style with a commanding 68-36 running-clock win over Lincoln County High School.
“I am glad January is out of the way and we needed the 10-day break,” stated Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden. “We worked really hard on some of our weaknesses and I think we are making progress.”
Led by senior Regi Cundiff’s 18 points and junior Alexa Smiddy’s 13 points, the Lady Warriors built a 42-16 lead coming out of the second half after they went on a 8-0 run to open the third quarter. Baskets by Alexa Smiddy, Marissa Loveless, Kennedy Harris; and two made free throws by Cundiff accounted for the big Southwestern run.
The Lady Warriors opened the forth quarter with another big 9-1 run to put the game out of reach at 61-27. Two baskets by Alexa Smiddy, a free throw by Makayla Noritis, a Kylie Foreman putback, and a Cundiff layup were the points scored in the fourth0quarter run.
Kinsley Molden nailed a trey, and Aubrey Daulton scored back-to-back baskets to give the Lady Warriors their biggest lead of the game at 68-32, with 2:15 remaining, to put the game into running clock mode.
The Lady Warriors were firing on all cylinders in the game with 18 team assists and 12 defensive steals.
“The extra passes and defensive steals we have made non-negotiable,” Molden stated. “We are going to be the best team in the 12th Region the rest of the way and that is the way it is got to be.”
The Lady Patriots were able to cut the Southwestern lead to 18-13 early in the second quarter. However, the Lady Warriors went on a 16-4 run to close out the first half. Cundiff started the run with an inside basket and three made free throws. Kennedy Harris scored on a layup, Marissa Loveless hit one of two free throw attempts, Cundiff scored again inside, and then Molden and Harris both scored on layups.
Southwestern started out the game on a 10-2 run paced by a Cundiff putback and an inside shot, a Jenna Wood three-pointer, and a Alexa Smiddy three-pointer. Lincoln County cut the Lady Warriors' first-quarter lead to four points before Southwestern closed out the period on a 6-1 run. Kaylee Young, Kylie Foreman and Alexa Smiddy all scored in the Lady Warriors' late first-quarter run.
Alexa Smiddy led the team with 5 assists, while Harris and Jenna Wood had three assists each. Loveless had seven rebounds and Cundiff had six boards.
Southwestern (18-4) will host Madison Southern on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Wigwam.
LC 9 7 10 10 - 36
SW 18 16 18 16 - 68
LINCOLN COUNTY - Releford 7, Shearer 6, Ellison 6, Lynn 4, Robbins 4, Reed 3, Ralston 3, Lane 2, Taylor 1.
SOUTHWESTERN - Cundiff 18, Alexa Smiddy 13, Foreman 8, Harris 6, Wood 6, Loveless 5, Molden 5, Daulton 4, Young 2, Noritis 1.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.