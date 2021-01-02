Lady Warriors looking to get back to region finals

Following a first-round exit in last year's regional tournament and the loss of 50 percent of their offense from last season, many folks believe that the Southwestern Lady Warriors are about to enter a period of rebuilding.
Don't tell Junior Molden and the Lady Warriors that, because they'll tell you that they're just reloading.
"A few people have even talked to me about rebuilding after the production we lost with our five seniors graduating," began Molden. "I say we are reloading, and I still expect to compete for a district and regional title. I've coached all these girls coming up through the middle school ranks. If there is one thing I expect, it is we will always be a tough opponent for our competition, and our goals will remain high here at Southwestern."
In Molden's inaugural season at the helm of the Lady Warrior program, the Lady Warriors went 24-6 and won their eighth straight 48th District title. Southwestern's season would come to an end with a first-round loss to eventual champion Casey County in the 12th Region Girls Basketball Tournament.
Southwestern loses five seniors from last season's squad - Regi Cundiff, Kennedy Harris, Jenna Wood, Kayla Hall, and Lillie Turpin. Cundiff (13.1 points per game), Harris (11.5 points per contest), and Wood (6.2 points per game) made up 50 percent of the Lady Warriors' scoring in the 2019-2020 season.
"Regi and Kennedy have started every game at Southwestern since they were eighth-graders, and Jenna started every game she played at Southwestern since she transferred here as a sophomore," told Molden. "Kayla and Lillie were dream role players to coach and gave us strong leadership on and off the court to our younger players. I know most people see all the stats Regi and Kennedy accumulated while playing here and wonder how we will be able to replace the numbers, but Jenna Wood for me, will be just as tough to replace. She did all the little things and the dirty work for us on both sides of the ball while leading our younger Lady Warriors as a model student-athlete."
With the combination of the graduating seniors and the loss of valuable practice time due to Covid-19, this offseason has been challenging for Molden and the Lady Warriors.
"Replacing five seniors would be a challenge any year, but to lose due to Covid-19, our spring workouts, summer ball, much of fall conditioning, our two preseason scrimmages, and now valuable practice time, it's going to be a challenge to get used to them not being on the court here at Southwestern," continued the Southwestern coach. "When you got to replace that much experience on and off the court as a coach, it's always a lot of work. This year, with the pandemic keeping us out of the gym so much, it just makes it that much more of a challenge."
This season, Molden will turn to a pair of seniors - Alexa Smiddy and Marissa Loveless - for senior leadership. Smiddy is Southwestern's top returning scorer from last year, which was a season that saw her finish second on the team with 11.8 points per contest.
"Alexa has started here for five years at point guard and played a lot of minutes as a seventh-grader," told Molden. "Marissa gives us the ability to defend teams aggressively. She rebounds with a purpose and is perfectly fine with me coaching her hard when I need to. The first thing that comes to mind when I think of these two seniors is winners. I know what I am going to get from these two."
The Lady Warriors' junior class is comprised of Taylor Nelson, Sara Neal, Kylie Foreman, Kaylee Young, Makayla Noritis, and Aubrey Daulton. This six-player class has had a lot of prior success, so Molden is hoping that continues this season.
"This is a close-knit class," stated the second-year Lady Warrior coach. "They have had a lot of success coming up together, and I've enjoyed years of coaching them at the middle school, freshman, and JV ranks. All these girls played up with Alexa and Marissa in middle school as part of the 2016 middle school state championship along with a state runner-up and final-four with their own class. These six juniors will run through a wall for me."
Two young ladies - Kamryn Hall and Ayden Smiddy -- make up the sophomore class for Southwestern. Molden is very familiar with these two players, as he has been coaching them since they were in the fourth grade.
"These two girls just can't get away from me," Molden explained. "I've actually been coaching them both since fourth grade when we started our Lady Warrior AAU team. They both played all three years of middle school for me and then also played freshman and JV for me when I was an assistant here at Southwestern. These girls are not shy about shooting the basketball from long range."
Like the junior class, six players are in the Lady Warriors' freshmen class - Hope Stout, Audrey Teeter, Payton Acey, Kinsley Molden, Krystin Dezarn, and Riley Myers
"This freshman class has a couple of new faces added to an already strong group that's had much success in the middle school ranks coming up with back-to-back state final four runs their last two seasons there," Molden added. "I'm excited to see this group's progression as they get more high school experience."
Middle schoolers have played in several varsity games over the years for the Lady Warriors, and Molden has a slew of middle school girls competing for varsity minutes this season. A trio of eighth-graders and a quartet of seventh-graders will join the high school ranks this year.
Jessalyn Flynn, Ava Jones, and Abigail Strunk make up the eighth-grade class, while Jordyn McDonald, Kylie Dalton, Mollie Osborne, and McKenzie Williams are in the seventh-grade group.
"I'm already seeing a lot of improvement in the short amount of practices they've had at the high school level," praised the second-year Lady Warrior hoops coach.
As far as the outlook for the season goes, folks in the 12th Region have Southwestern ranked at No. 4 behind Danville, Rockcastle County, and Wayne County. It will be a battle in the 48th District, as Wayne County will look to dethrone the Lady Warriors from being the queens of the district.
"I've glanced at the preseason rankings, and most have Wayne county as the favorite in our district and several new faces atop the rankings for our region," concluded Molden.
While Southwestern may not be the favorite to win the region coming into the season, everyone in the area knows that Molden will have his Lady Warriors in the hunt when tournament time rolls around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.