Lady Warriors, Molden get first win

LONDON - The battle of the two defending regional championship programs was staged in the Nissan Legacy Classic on Thursday night, as Southwestern and North Laurel battled again. The last time these two teams was in the second round of the KHSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena.
Southwestern, the defending KHSAA state runner-ups, came out on top again with the narrow 62-58 win. Not only was the win over the Lady Jags the third time Southwestern had defeated their eastern foe in a stretch of ten months, but it was the Lady Warriors first-year coach Junior Molden's inaugural varsity coaching win.
As expected, the game between the two region champs was a classic with 14 lead changes and four tied scores.
Southwestern senior Regi Cundiff led the way for the Lady Warriors with 20 points, as she hit 8 of her 10 attempted field goal attempts. Cundiff also had 4 blocked shots on defense. Senior Kennedy Harris scored 15 points and nailed three treys. Senior Jenna Wood scored 14 points off of four three-pointers. Marissa Loveless added 8 points, Alexa Smiddy had 3 points and 7 assists, and Kaylee Young scored 2 points.
Southwestern (1-0) will battle East Jessamine on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Pulaski County High School in the North/South Shootout Classic.
