Lady Warriors notch 7th straight win

The Southwestern Lady Warriors were back in action on Saturday afternoon for the first time in eight days due to the snow and ice that has been around locally for the past week. They welcomed in a tough opponent from the 8th region in the Lady Pioneers of Simon Kenton, so the folks who made it out for the game were certainly in for a good one.
Southwestern, in the midst of an impressive six game winning streak, were hopeful to not have any in-game rust due to the longer than expected lay-off. This game was very close through the first 2 quarters of action, as Southwestern found themselves only up by 1 point at halftime. However, the Lady Warriors used some strong shooting in the following 2 quarters to walk away with an easier-than-expected 68-53 victory.
Simon Kenton was the first team to score in this one, as Sereniti Webb stole the ball and then converted for 2 on the other end. Southwestern would then answer as Payton Acey would get a 2-point bucket following an assist from Kaylee Young.
The Lady Pioneers would go on a quick 9-0 run from this point, leading the game 11-2 towards the middle point of the quarter. They were led on this run by points from Webb (2), Emilee Eggleston (2), Belle Bach (2), and Alexis Baker (3). The Lady Warriors, facing a huge deficit, would respond with ferocity at this point, going on a 13-6 run the rest of the way through the quarter to cut the lead to just 2 at 17-15 heading into the 2nd quarter.
Southwestern had points on this run from Ayden Smiddy (5), Young (3), and Kinsley Molden (5), while Simon Kenton's points were scored by Bach (2), Webb (2), and Brynli Pernell (2).
The 2 teams would trade buckets early in the 2nd quarter of play, as they were tied at 20 points a piece. Southwestern would then go on a 11-5 run over the next few minutes, taking control of the game 31-25. Southwestern was led on this run by Acey (2 points), Young (3 points), Molden (3 points), and Smiddy (3 points), while the Lady Pioneers would add a 2-point basket from Rylie Flynn and Webb, and a free throw from Eggleston.
A quick 7-2 run would follow for Simon Kenton over the final few minutes of the quarter, trimming the Southwestern lead to just 1 point, as the Lady Warriors would go into the locker room with a 33-32 lead. This run was led by Simon Kenton's Webb (4 points), Eggleston (2 points), and Pernell (1 point), while the Lady Warriors would add 2 points from Acey (off of an assist from Young).
Coming out of the halftime break, it looked as if this game would be tight until the final moments, and it really had the feeling of a game where the last team to have the ball would win it. The 2 teams would once again trade buckets early throughout the quarter, as Simon Kenton had a slight edge at 37-36 after the first few minutes of the quarter.
However, the Lady Warriors' offense finally woke up at this point, as they outscored the Lady Pioneers 15-9 the rest of the way through the quarter to take a 5 point lead into the final quarter of action at 51-46. Southwestern's huge run here was led by Young (6 points off of 2 3-point buckets), Smiddy (4 points), Molden (3 points), and Makayla Noritis (2 points). Simon Kenton's 9 points during the run were scored by Pernell (3), Eggleston (2), and Webb (4).
As the 4th and final quarter of play started, it really felt as if the Lady Warriors had finally awoken on the offensive end of the court, and it was only a matter of time until their offensive performance jump started their defensive performance as well. This proved to be true all throughout the 4th quarter, as the Lady Warriors held the Lady Pioneers to just 7 points (and outscored them 17-7 as well) in the quarter, culminating in yet another double-digit victory for them and their seventh victory in a row, as they defeated Simon Kenton 68-53. Southwestern was led throughout this quarter by Acey (6 points), Molden (3 points), Smiddy (5 points), Young (1 point), and Noritis (2 points). Simon Kenton had all their points (7) scored in the quarter by Baker.
Southwestern was led in scoring on the game by four of their five starters in double figures; Ayden Smiddy with 23 points (game-high, along with 6 rebounds, 6 assists which was a game-high, and 3 steals), Kaylee Young with 15 points (along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals), Kinsley Molden with 14 points, and Payton Acey with 12 points (along with 5 rebounds). Makayla Noritis also contributed 4 points (along with 4 steals which tied the game-high).
The Lady Warriors also shot 50 percent from three-point range as a team. Simon Kenton was led in scoring by Sereniti Webb with 16 points (as well as 8 rebounds which was the game-high and 4 steals which tied the game-high) and Alexis Baker with 16 points. Southwestern improves to 15-4 on the season, and will next be in action on Monday, Jan. 24, as they will travel to take on the Lady Panthers of Knox Central, with the tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM.
