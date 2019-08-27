Lady Warriors notch first win of season

Going into the halftime break, Southwestern and Taylor County were knotted at 1-1. However in the first 40 minutes of the contest, it was all Southwestern. The Lady Warriors had 12 shots on goal to only 2 by the visiting Lady Cardinals.
Southwestern was able to add two more goals in the second half to come up with their first victory of the season in a 3-1 win over Taylor County on a rainy Monday night at the Plains.
For the game, Southwestern outshot Taylor County 24 to 2, but some unlucky breaks for the Lady Warriors and a strong Lady Cardinal goalie Molly Hughes kept the contest a lot closer on the scoreboard.
"Taylor County's keeper had a great game and she was very impressive," Southwestern girls soccer coach Nick Stringer stated. "I was happy with our opportunities. It is just one of those things if you keep getting it in the box and keep getting it across, you are gonna put some of those away. We have been working on that a lot. We wanted to finish more, but I thought we did a good job of getting it where we wanted it."
In the 16th minute, Southwestern senior Alexas Walden nailed a perfect crossing shot from the right corner of the box that caromed off the left goal post for the score. For the game, Walden had six on-goal shot attempts.
While Southwestern dominated play for most of the first 40 minutes, Taylor County finally got their first shot off in the 21st minute. Four minutes later the Lady Cardinals took their second shot attempt, which would their last attempt of the entire game. Taylor County's Emily Watkins took a free kick from 20 yards out, which bounced off the goal frame and was put in by Kylie Meier off the rebound.
"We are struggling on defending set pieces right now," Stringer complained. "We have given up three goals on set pieces so far this season. So that is something we have got to address."
Despite a tied score after the first 40 minutes of play, Coach Stringer was confident his Lady Warriors would rally in the second half. After all, Southwestern had possessed the ball for most of the entire contest.
"We weren't really nervous going into halftime, because we had got it into the box so many times we felt like some goals were coming," Stringer stated. "We had one out who usually finishes a lot of chances. So, I knew we would work our way into the game, and we knew we would be alright."
Ten minutes into the second half, Stringer's presentiment came to fruition when Lady Warrior sophomore Ella Vaught nailed a 20-foot free kick shot. Vaught hit a perfect lobbing ball that found the top middle of the net. Two minutes later, Vaught just missed wide on another free kick attempt.
In the 55th minute, Southwestern sophomore Bekah Clark hit a perfect cross to sophomore Kelsey Miller, who scored at goal to put the Lady Warriors up 3-1.
Taylor County keeper Molly Hughes had a busy night with 19 saves, while Southwestern senior keeper Bella Nalle saw very little action - thanks to the aggressive Lady Warriors' offense.
Southwestern (1-1-1) will host Boyle County on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at The Plains.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
