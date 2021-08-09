The Southwestern High School girls soccer team got off to a strong start in their season opener on Monday night at the Plains. The Lady Warriors scored three goals in the first four minutes of the game en route to their 6-1 win over visiting South Laurel High School.
Southwestern junior striker Rebekah Clark recorded a hat trick in the Lady Warriors' home season opener, and scored the first two goals of the game in less than three minutes. In the second minute, Clark nailed a 15-yard crossing shot off an assist by junior Sydney Jones. In the third minute, Clark scored on a penalty kick after being knocked down in the penalty box.
In the 23rd minute, Clark scored her third goal off a rebound in the penalty box. Junior Ashlan Cunnagin took a shot on frame that was deflected to a close-range Clark for her hat trick score.
In the fifth minute of the game, senior Kelsey Miller scored off an assist from Cunnagin - putting the Lady Warriors up 3-0.
"I was really happy the way our girls came out strong to score those three early goals," Southwestern High School girls soccer coach Nick Stringer stated. "However, after we scored those three quick goals, we started believing in ourselves too much. We quit running in the midfield, and it didn't come as easy. But when we got into the game, and were flying around, I thought we had a lot of good chances."
In the 25th minute, Clark passed from midfield to junior Carrine Souders - who dribbled deep into the penalty box to draw the South Laurel keeper away from the goal. Souders found the right corner of the net for her first goal of the season.
Seven minutes before the opening half ended, Clark scored her third goal to give the Lady Warriors a 5-0 halftime lead.
In the 64th minute, the Lady Warriors went up 6-0 after junior Haylee Flynn scored at goal. With Souders launching a corner kick in front of the goal, Flynn scored on a close-range header in traffic.
South Laurel scored their only goal of the game in the 70th minute to put the final score at 6-1. However, Southwestern senior keeper Riley Sumner made two big saves inside the final eight minutes of the game to help keep the Lady Warriors' comfortable lead.
"Riley (Sumner) is a senior and she has played a ton of times," Stringer boasted. "She is going to start a lot of games. It was good to get some shots at her, and handle them as well as she did."
Southwestern (1-0) will travel to Danville High School on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
