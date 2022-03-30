Lady Warriors out slug Corbin 21-9 

CORBIN – The Southwestern High School softball team rolled to their sixth win of the season with a score more resembling a basketball game than a softball game. The Lady Warriors picked up their fourth straight victory with a 21-9 win over Corbin on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors pounded out 23 hits and had an amazing 50 plate appearances in seven innings. The game was tied at 2-2 through two innings before the Lady Warriors had back-to-back three-run innings to lead 8-2 after four frames. Southwestern scored two runs in the fifth to go up 10-2. Both teams enjoyed seven-run innings in the sixth frame, and Southwestern scored four more runs in the top of the seventh to win 21-9.
Southwestern senior Taylor Nelson hit her first homer with a two-run blast to center field in the fifth inning.
For the game, Kylie Dalton had four hits and dove in four runs. Kaitlyn Gwin had three hits, drove in five runs, and scored a run. Aimee Johnson had two doubles, drove in four runs, and scored two runs.
Sidney Hansen had four hits and scored three runs. Ashtyn Hines had three hits, drove in a run, and scored three runs. Brynn Troxell had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a two runs. Alyssa Raleigh had one hit and scored two runs. Jordyn McDonald had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored four runs.
Kaitlyn Gwin earned the pitching win in six innings of work with nine strikeouts.
Southwestern (6-1) hosts Danville High School on Thursday.
