For the first time since the beginning of December, Southwestern was back in the friendly confines of the Wig Wam on Tuesday. There, they were set to take on Corbin, another team with aspirations of making it to the Sweet 16. Questions were abound for the Lady Warriors, as they were missing their one true post presence in the starting line up with Payton Acey missing due to injury.
The game was close throughout the first half, with the Warriors using a key run in the third quarter to go ahead for good. Southwestern eventually won the game 68-57 to achieve their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Two points each from junior Kallie Housley and sophomore Raegan Walker got the Redhounds out to an early 4-0 lead. A quick 7-2 answer from Southwestern, with Ayden Smiddy scoring 5 and Jordyn McDonald scoring 2, gave the Warriors the lead for the first time in the game.
Following this, the Warriors outscored the Redhounds 9-4 through the rest of the quarter to take a 16-10 lead after one period of action. Kinsley Molden added her first five points of the contest here, with Kiara Scott scoring four off of the bench on free throws.
A Smiddy three to begin the second quarter gave Southwestern a nine-point lead. It wasn’t long before Corbin was right back in the thick of things, going on a 13-4 run to trail by just one point at 24-23. Sophomore Kylie Clem scored eight of those points on her own, including nailing two three-pointers.
The game was close through the rest of the second quarter with the two teams trading baskets. Eventually, after four from Molden, three from Smiddy and two from Kaylee Young, the Warriors led 33-30 heading into halftime. Corbin added a three from Housley and two each from Walker and junior Darcie Anderson.
Back-to-back baskets by junior Bailey Stewart and Clem gave the Redhounds the lead again early in the third quarter 34-33. A trip of three-pointers by the Warriors, two from Smiddy and one from Young, gave the home team all the momentum and gave them a 39-34 lead. All-in-all, it was a massive rush of offense by both teams in the quarter, as Southwestern put up 19 points in the quarter to Corbin’s 16. Young scored four for the Warriors here, with Smiddy, Molden and Scott all adding two. Molden had her two off a wild reverse lay-up that seemed to hang in the air for the longest time. The Warriors had a 52-46 lead after the period.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the game was still within reach for either team as the Warriors led 62-57. Molden had another six points during the first few minutes of the period, with Scott and Smiddy each adding another two points. Corbin had a three from Walker, as well as two points each from Housley, Clem and Anderson.
Eventually it came down to Southwestern safely possessing the basketball and hitting their free throws, which after some misses, they executed flawlessly. Molden hit 4-4 from the line late with Smiddy going 2-2. The Warriors took the game 68-57. This may have very well been a preview of March, as both teams are considered favorites in their respective regions.
Southwestern was led by two 20+ point performances, with Kinsley Molden scoring 24 (coincidentally the same as her jersey number) and Ayden Smiddy scoring 23. Smiddy also added a team-high nine rebounds and seven assists. Kaylee Young added eight to go along with five blocks, Kiara Scott scored eight off the bench and Jordyn McDonald added four to wrap up the scoring for the Lady Warriors. Corbin was led by 16 points from Kylie Clem.
Southwestern improves to 6-6 on the season and will next face a district opponent in Wayne County on Thursday at the Wig Wam. The game is scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m.
