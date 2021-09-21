Lady Warriors overcome Somerset Christian in four set match

The Somerset Christian Lady Cougars hosted their cross town foe the Southwestern Lady Warriors on Tuesday night. The Cougars, coming off an appearance in the All "A" Tournament at Eastern Kentucky, and the Warriors, fresh off of a 2-0 victory at Rockcastle, were expected to have an absolute classic, and a classic game it was. Both the home and away crowds were rowdy and into the game from the very beginning, and I fully believe it made the players play to the best of their abilities. In the end, Southwestern, with an obvious edge in experience, were able to close out the Lady Cougars in a 3-1 fashion (24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22).
In the first set, Somerset Christian got out to an early 9-2 on the back of kills from Addison Cunnagin (2, who also had a block), Alex Cunningham, and Olivia Murrer. However, Southwestern were able to bring the game to a 17-17 tie after scoring 15 of the next 23 points, on the back of great play from Tucker (1 kill), Norvell (1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Katie Shaw (1 kill), and Peyton Acey (1 kill and 1 block). Towards the end of the set, the score was 24-24, which meant the next team to go up by 2 would win the set. The Lady Cougars were able to immediately score the next 2 off of a kill from Cunnagin and then an error on Southwestern, to give the first set to Somerset Christian by a score of 26-24.
In the 2nd set, the score was tied early 12-12. The Cougars were getting great play out of Murrer (3 kills), while the Warriors were getting great play out of Shaw (1 kill and 1 ace), Tucker (1 ace), and Norvell (kill and an ace back-to-back combo). The Lady Warriors were then able to go on a massive 12-5 run to put them 1 point away from the set 2 victory, 24-17, on the back of more stellar all around play from Norvell (1 kill), Tucker (2 kills, 1 block, and 1 ace), and Avery Rose (1 kill). The Cougars were able to score the next 6 points (great play again from Cunnagin and Murrer) to put them within striking distance, but then Cunnagin struck the ball out of bounds, to give Southwestern the 25-23 set 2 win.
In set 3, it was an extremely close affair once again, as again, the two teams were tied towards the middle point of the set, 13-13. The Cougars were being led by Cunnagin (2 kills), Adyson Miller (1 kill), Murrer (1 ace), and Elisabeth Scott (1 kill), while the Warriors were being led by Norvell (2 kills), Tukcer (2 kills), Baylee Collingsworth (1 ace), and Shaw (3 kills). This particular set never really got out of reach of either of these teams, as Somerset Christian was leading late by a score of 22-20 (this on the back of 3 more kills for Cunnagin, 2 kills for Scott, a block from Cassie York, 2 more kills from Murrer, and an ace from Emily Grippe). However, Southwestern then proceeded to go on a 5-0 run to close out the game, on the back of a kill from Tucker and 2 aces (including the set winner) from Shaw, to win set 3 by a score of 25-22.
In set 4, Southwestern appeared to have the momentum fully in their corner, as they got out to a 19-11 lead on great performances from Tucker (2 kills and a block), Shaw (1 kill), Norvell (2 kills), Acey (4 kills) and Collingsworth (1 ace). The Lady Cougars showed a tremendous amount of heart, however, going on a 11-4 run to cut the Southwestern lead to just 1 point late in the set. They were bolstered during this run by York (1 kill), Grippe (1 ace), Murrer (1 kill), and then a ton of mental and service errors on the behalf of Southwestern. The Somerset Christian student section was going wild at this point, but unfortunately, they would soon see their Lady Cougars fall, as the Lady Warriors took the next 2 points (on behalf of a hit into the net by SC's Cunnagin and then a game winning kill by Norvell), to take set 4 and thus, the game 25-22. It was an extremely close game all around and both teams should be very proud of their efforts.
Southwestern's record improves to 8-8 on the year, and they will return to action on Friday and Saturday, as they take part in the Kentucky Challenge. Somerset Christian's record falls to 13-8 on the year, and they will return to action on Friday, September 24th, as they will host cross town foe Somerset.
