Lady Warriors pick up 2 weekend wins

The Southwestern High School softball team picked up a pair of weekend wins in the Don Franklin Showcase at the War Path. The Lady Warriors downed Casey County 15-2 in five innings and beat Cumberland County 15-0 in four innings.
In the Casey County win, Brynn Troxell, Jordyn McDonald, and Kaitlyn Gwin all hit homers. McDonald hit a grand slam homer, had two hits, drove in five runs and scored two runs. Gwin had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored three runs. Troxell had one hit, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. McDonald also hit a grand slam in the junior varsity game, prior to the varsity game.
Also in the Casey County game, Alyssa Raleigh had two hits and scored three runs. Ashtyn Hines had one hit and scored two runs. Kylie Dalton had two hits and drove in a run. Aimee Johnson had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Taylor Nelson had two hits and drove in two runs. Sidney Hansen picked up the pitching win in five innings.
In the Cumberland County win, Gwin had two hits and drove in three runs. Dalton had one hit and drove in three runs. Johnson and Troxell both had one hit, drove in two runs, and scored a run. McDonald drove in two runs and scored a run. Gwin got the shutout pitching win in four innings, with eight strikeouts.
Southwestern (19-5) hosts Mercer County on Monday and Lincoln County on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
