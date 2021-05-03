Lady Warriors pick up 7th straight win

The Southwestern High School softball team picked up their seventh straight win with a 13-4 victory over Casey County High School on Monday at the War Patch. The Lady Warriors tallied 17 hits in the blowout win.
Casey County took a 1-0 lead off a Kennedy Neat solo homer to left field in the top half of the first inning. The Lady Warriors countered in the bottom half of the first inning with two runs of their own. Southwestern senior Kaitlyn Gwin singled up the middle to score junior Ashtyn Hines. Senior Olivia Wilds singled to right field to plate seventh-grader Jordyn McDonald - courtesy running for Gwin.
The Lady Warriors did their most damage in the home half of the second inning with seven runs. Hines singled to right field to score seventh-grader Kylie Dalton. Senior Alexa Smiddy singled up the middle to score junior Alyssa Raleigh. Hines came home on a Lady Rebels' passed ball. Junior Jesse Begley doubled to centerfield to score Smiddy and McDonald. Senior Marissa Loveless hit a two-run homer to centerfield to plate Begley.
Southwestern added a run in the third frame when Raleigh singled to shallow center field to score junior Hannah Thompson.
In the fourth inning, Southwestern added two more runs to go up 12-1. Dalton grounded out to second base to score Begley. Junior Brooklyn Marcum singled to center field to score Loveless.
The Lady Rebels scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to avoid a mercy rule game. Southwestern tacked on one more run in the home half of the fifth inning when Gwin singled up the middle to score Hines.
Hines picked up the win on the mound in three innings of work. Gwin allowed only one hit and struck out four batters. Begley came in relief, and went four innings with six strikeouts.
For Southwestern, Ashtyn Hines had three hits, drove in a run and scored three runs. Jesse Begley had two hits and drove in two runs. Marissa Loveless, hit a homer, had three hits and drove in two runs. Hannah Thompson had two doubles, and Alyssa Raleigh had two hits and drove in a run.
Southwestern (11-4) will travel across town to battle county rivals Pulaski County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
CC 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 - 4 8 2
SW 2 7 1 2 1 0 X - 13 16 2
2B - Wilson, Neat (CC); Begley, Loveless, Thompson 2 (SW). HR - Loveless (SW). RBI - Neat 3, Durham (CC); Gwin 2, Wilds, Hines, Smiddy, Begley 2, Loveless 2, Dalton, Marcum (SW).
