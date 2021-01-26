Lady Warriors pick up third straight win

STANFORD - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team breezed to an easy 12th Region win in a 73-49 blowout victory over Lincoln County High School on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors took the early lead and never relinquished it in their fifth road win of the season.
Southwestern junior Kaylee Young led the Lady Warriors with a game-high 22 points. Young hit three treys and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the two-point range. Senior Alexa Smiddy had a 'double-double' with 13 points and 10 assists.
Marissa Loveless, Payton Acey, and Kinsley Molden all scored eight points each. Kylie Foreman scored seven points. Ayden Smiddy scored five points, and Aubrey Daulton scored two points.
Loveless led the team with six rebounds, while Payton Acey had five boards.
Southwestern (6-2) will travel to Russell County High School on Friday, Jan. 29.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
