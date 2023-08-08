The Lady Warriors golf team began match play for the season at London Country Club. With a team score of 206, Southwestern placed first against Corbin, North Laurel and Whitley County in the nine-hole match.
Ansley Mounce shot a 47 to lead the team. Both Gracie Honeycutt and Morgan Mounce shot 49’s with Kelbie Trautman recording a 61. Jenna Phillips and Aryana Lamoree rounded out the roster for the match.
The Lady Warriors are looking for momentum as they prepare for the Wayne County Cardinals Shootout Tournament on Aug. 9. That tournament will take place at General Burnside Island Golf Course.
