Lady Warriors rally from 16-point deficit

With just over four minutes left to play in the third quarter, Southwestern head coach Junior Molden took a timeout with his team trailing Madison Southern by a score of 41-27.
Whatever the first-year Lady Warrior coach said to his team worked, as they ended the third period on a 16-3 run. Thanks to the big swing of momentum, Southwestern would go into the final quarter trailing Madison Southern by three points at 41-38.
Thanks to that third-quarter surge and some clutch free-throw shooting in the final period, the Lady Warriors would overcome a 16-point deficit to beat visiting Madison Southern, 62-57, last night at the Wigwam.
After the big third period cut the Lady Eagles' lead down to three points, Southwestern started the fourth quarter with seven unanswered points to take a 45-41 lead over Madison Southern with shots from Regi Cundiff, Kennedy Harris, and Alexa Smiddy. The Lady Eagles would tie the game up at 47-47 with just under five minutes left to play and then take the lead at 49-47 over Southwestern with 4:11 to go.
The Lady Warriors then rattled off six straight points to retake the lead from Madison Southern for good at 54-49. The Lady Eagles would lessen the Southwestern lead down to one point in the final minute, but Smiddy would seal the deal at the charity stripe.
Smiddy had a huge second half for Southwestern, tallying 25 of her game-high 28 points in the third and fourth quarters. In the second half, the Lady Warriors outscored Madison Southern by a margin of 40-21.
Cundiff and Harris joined Smiddy in double figures, finishing with 12 points and 11 points, respectively. Marissa Loveless chimed in with nine points in the Lady Warrior triumph.
Southwestern began the game with a 6-0 run, but when the quarter came to a close, they trailed the Lady Eagles by a lone point at 14-13. A trey from Smiddy and an old-fashioned three-point play by Cundiff gave the Lady Warriors an early lead, but Madison Southern's Aleigh Richardson's eight-point opening frame would propel her team to a first-quarter lead.
Madison Southern torched the nets in the second period, outscoring Southwestern by a 22-9 margin. Paced by four three-pointers, the Lady Eagles would take a 36-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to an 18-13 lead to begin the quarter before Southwestern trimmed the lead down to a lone point following scores from Cundiff and Loveless. Madison Southern would out score Southwestern, 18-5, in the final six minutes of the half to grab a 14-point advantage.
With the five-point win over the Lady Eagles, Southwestern upped their overall record to 19-4 on the year and moved their winning streak to four consecutive games. Southwestern will have the weekend off before returning to action on Monday night against South Laurel. The Lady Warriors fell to South Laurel on January 21st at the Wigwam by a final tally of 52-48.
SOUTHWESTERN 62, MADISON SOUTHERN 57
MS - 14 22 5 16 - 57
SW - 13 9 16 24 - 62
MADISON SOUTHERN - Corneliuson 16, Richardson 14, Flannery 7, Sparks 6, Walters 6, Estep 5, Daniels 3
SOUTHWESTERN - Alexa Smiddy 28, Cundiff 12, Harris 11, Loveless 9, Foreman 2
