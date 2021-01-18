Lady Warriors ranked 13th in state in AP Basketball Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:<
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bowling Green (2) 4-0 92 3
2. Lexington Catholic (3) 6-0 91 4
3. Lou. Male (6) 0-0 89 1
4. Cov. Catholic - 4-1 57 2
5. Lou. Ballard - 0-0 53 5
6. North Laurel - 5-0 51 NR
7. Lou. Fern Creek - 0-0 33 7
8. Ashland Blazer - 4-1 26 8
9. St. Henry - 5-1 23 10
10. Elizabethtown - 3-1 20 6
Others receiving votes: George Rogers Clark 18. Highlands 15. John Hardin 13. Owensboro Catholic 12. Harlan County 4. Oldham Co. 3. Clay Co. 3. Knott Co. Central 1. Lex. Paul Dunbar 1.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Anderson Co. (10) 6-0 100 2
2. Bethlehem - 7-0 71 5
3. Lou. Butler - 0-0 65 3
4. Lou. Sacred Heart - 5-0 63 7
5. Franklin Co. - 4-1 49 1
6. Elizabethtown - 6-0 47 8
7. Ryle - 4-1 42 4
8. Marshall Co. - 4-1 25 10
9. Notre Dame - 4-1 19 6
(tie) Boyd Co. - 3-0 19 NR
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 13. Lou. DuPont Manual 7. Southwestern 7. Bullitt East 6. Bishop Brossart 5. Graves Co. 5. Scott 2. Lex. Paul Dunbar 2. Russell 1. George Rogers Clark 1. Barren Co. 1.
