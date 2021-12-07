Lady Warriors rebound with big win over Casey County

The Southwestern Lady Warriors started the season off with two losses (one to top-ranked Sacred Heart and the other to Corbin), with a win over two-time defending 13th Region champs South Laurel sandwiched in between them. Despite, the 1-2 start, most people still had the Lady Warriors tabbed as one of the top teams in region 12. On Tuesday night, they more than proved that as they welcomed in the Lady Rebels Casey County, and with their shooting strokes "en fuego" for most of the night, came away with their largest offensive output (and best defensive performance) of the season so far, defeating Casey County 71-33 in a game that was never really close.
The Lady Warriors struck first in the opening quarter following a 3 from junior forward/guard Kaylee Young (1 of her 4 3-point baskets on the night). Casey County would then follow this up with a layup from Chloee Dunn to make the score 3-2. However, the Lady Warriors immediately snapped into focus under the leadership of 3rd year head coach Junior Molden, as they went on a 22-4 run the rest of the way through a high-scoring 1st quarter for themselves to lead 25-6 as the 1st quarter buzzer sounded. Southwestern was led on this run by Kinsley Molden (7 points and 2 assists), Ayden Smiddy (5 points and an amazing full court pass assist to Molden for 2 of her 7 points),Young (3 points and almost a buzzer-beating corner 3 to end the quarter), Makayla Noritis (2 points), and Payton Acey (5 points).
Casey County's Natalie Pierce would open up the scoring in the 2nd quarter with a 3-pointer. The Lady Warriors would almost immediately respond with a 13-0 run, however, to lead the game 38-9 at the midway point in the quarter, behind points from Young (2), Molden (2), Noritis (2), and Acey (7, including her lone 3-pointer on the night).
The two teams would then essentially trade baskets the rest of the way, going for 7 points a piece to make the score 45-16 at the end of the first half. The Lady Rebels would solid contributions here from Aslan Wethington (3 points) and Madison Chansler (2 points), while Southwestern would get a huge contribution from Young with the full 7 points out of this stretch.
The Lady Warriors, not to let their focus evaporate, stayed aggressive on the defensive front going into the 2nd half of play, obviously not needing to score as many points in this half of play due to them already being up by almost 30. The first points of the quarter would actually be scored by Southwestern as Acey hit a 2-point jump shot off of an assist from Molden.
The Lady Rebels would find a tad bit more success in the 3rd quarter of action (as they did in the 2nd quarter) by scoring 10 throughout the quarter (off of 2 points from Pierce, 7 points (scoring half of her total points in this quarter) from Dunn, and 1 point off of a free throw from Molly Gill), however, that simply wasn't enough to keep up with the Lady Warriors. Southwestern proceeded to score 16 points during that same time frame to the end of the quarter to take a 63-26 lead into the final quarter of play. Southwestern was led here by Acey (4 points), Noritis (1 point off of a free throw), Young (3 points), and Molden (8 points, including 2 beautiful 3-pointers).
The Lady Warriors finally took their feet off the gas peddle in the 4th quarter, as following a good hustle play by Acey where she dived to try to save the ball from going out of bounds, and the first points of the quarter following a offensive rebound and 2 made free throws by Young, the starters all got pulled and the reserves had the chance to finish the 4th quarter out. In fact, both offenses just slowed to a halt, as the rest of the quarter saw Southwestern only score 6 more points (with Taylor Nelson scoring 4 and Kenzie Williams scoring 2 free throws), and Casey County score 7 (with Chansler scoring 2 and Gill scoring a 3-pointer and 2 free throws for 5 points), to make the final score 71-33 in favor of the Lady Warriors.
The Lady Warriors were led tonight by brilliant performances by Kaylee Young (20 points which led all scorers, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals, and led all players in efficiency rating with a +31), Payton Acey (18 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals), Ayden Smiddy (15 points, 5 assists which led all players, and 3 steals), and Kinsley Molden (9 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists).
The Lady Rebels were led by their only scorer in double digits, Chloee Dunn (13 points and 3 rebounds), but also had the game's leading rebounder in Madison Chansler with 7 boards. The Lady Warriors improve to 2-2 on the year, while the LAdy Rebels fall to 1-2 on the year. Southwestern's next game is on Thursday night at home (their last home game for quite a while as they have multiple tournaments they are traveling to during the month of December), and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM as they welcome in the 1-2 Lady Tigers of Clay County.
