Lady Warriors remain perfect in district play

STEARNS – The Southwestern High School girls basketball team breezed to an easy 57-19 district win over McCreary Central High School on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors upped their district mark to a perfect 2-0 with the road win.
Southwestern junior Aiden Smiddy led all scorers with 18 points, while adding five assists, four three-pointers and four steals.
Kaylee Young recorded a double-double with 11 points scored and 13 rebounds. Payton Acey scored eight points and had eight boards. Makayla Noritis scored five points and blocked three shots. Kinsley Molden scored five points and had two steals. Jessalyn Flynn scored four points and had two assists. Kenzie Williams scored three points, Ava Jones scored two points, and Kiara Scott scored one point.
Southwestern (5-3) will travel north to compete in the prestigious Lexington Catholic Traditional Bank Holiday Classic, beginning on Saturday, Dec. 18.
