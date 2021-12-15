Lady Warriors remain perfect in district play

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.