BEREA - The Southwestern High School girls soccer team notched their fifth win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Berea on Monday. Despite their 4-4 tie game with Pulaski County, last week, the Lady Warriors remain undefeated on the season.
Lady Warrior junior Rebekah Clark scored both goals in the road win, while sophomore Carrine Souders assisted on one of the goals.
Keepers Lauren Tyler and Riley Sumner teamed up for the shutout win. Tyler had six saves, while Sumner had three saves.
Southwestern (5-0-1) hosts Madison Southern on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and South Laurel on Thursday.
