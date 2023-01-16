For the second straight night, the Lady Warriors faced off with a crosstown opponent at the Wig Wam, this time being the Lady Jumpers of Somerset. Both were also coming off different results from Friday, with Southwestern blowing out Pulaski County and Somerset falling to Danville in the 12th Region All "A" Classic Finals. These two teams squared off in the 12th Region Semifinals last season, with the Warriors easily winning. Before that, you have to go back to 2017 for the last time these two faced off in the regular season and 2009 for the last time Somerset defeated Southwestern.
The shooting for the Warriors may not have been as spot on as it was during their win against Pulaski County, but some excellent defense along with a great fourth quarter led Southwestern to a 63-34 victory over Somerset. Head coach Junior Molden noted that the outcome may be different when the two teams get together again on Feb. 3, but pointed out that sophomore Jessalyn Flynn was a big help on the defensive end.
"I felt both our teams were coming off hard-played emotional games from the previous night. I was really happy with Jessalyn Flynn's energy on both ends of the floor. Her defensive intensity in the second half really helped us when we struggled to start the half offensively. I've just got to do a better job having us ready to compete coming out of the locker room at halftime. I'm happy with how our team competed this week against regional teams, especially on the defensive end, but we've still got plenty to improve on. My team just has to stay humble and hungry in this journey," he explained.
After an early basket by Ayden Smiddy, Grace Bruner hit a three-pointer to give Somerset a 3-2 lead that wound up being their only lead of the ball game. A big play in the post by Payton Acey that led to a traditional three-point play gave the Warriors the lead briefly before another bucket by Bruner tied the game back up at 5-5. Those five points scored by Bruner, however, were the only points the Jumpers scored during the quarter, as Southwestern scored five straight to end the period up 10-5. Kaylee Young hit a two and Kinsley Molden hit her first three of the day right before the buzzer to give the Lady Warriors the lead. Both teams were struggling to get their shots to fall as they normally do.
Somerset and Southwestern traded buckets to begin the second quarter of action, with Acey and Smiddy scoring for the Warriors and Bruner along with Mackenzie Fisher scoring for the Jumpers. A 7-2 spree by Southwestern, with Acey scoring four more and Smiddy hitting her first three of the evening, gave them a 10-point lead at 21-11. Bruner scored six more points before the end of the quarter but it wasn't enough to cut into the Southwestern lead, as two shots from three for Smiddy and another from Molden increased the Warriors' halftime lead to 32-17.
The Somerset defense stepped up in a massive way in the third quarter, only allowing three points in the entire period, with Young scoring two and Jordyn McDonald adding the other point from the free throw line. Unfortunately for the Jumpers, the Southwestern defense stepped up as well, only allowing seven points from the visiting team in the quarter as the Southwestern lead now stood at 35-24. Flynn led the charge on defense throughout the quarter for the Warriors, diving for every loose ball and constantly hounding opposing players. Fisher added four points during the quarter, with Tori Robertson scoring two and Haley Combs adding one.
All frustration the Southwestern offense had experience up to this point in the game was quickly subdued after going on a 15-1 run to begin the final quarter of action. Six from Young, five from Molden and two each from Flynn and Smiddy increased the lead for the Warriors to 50-25 as they had doubled up the Jumpers' current score and were torching the nets. Another three pointer from Bruner finally broke the streak of the Lady Warriors. From there, it was basically academic for Southwestern, although the Jumpers did add four late points from Devan Hurt and two from Sophie Barnes. When it was all said and done, Southwestern had went outscored Somerset 28-10 in the final quarter to take home a 63-34 victory. Flynn and Molden added one more three-pointer each before the end of the game.
Southwestern was led by a game-high 19 points from Ayden Smiddy, as well as 14 from Kinsley Molden and 10 each from Kaylee Young and Payton Acey. Smiddy also almost recorded a double-double with nine rebounds. Jessalyn Flynn scored seven, Kiara Scott scored two and Jordyn McDonald added one for the Lady Warriors.
Somerset's leading scorer was Grace Bruner with 16 points. Mackenzie Fisher had six points, with Devan Hurt and Sophie Barnes scoring four points each. Tori Robertson added two with both Haley Combs and Jaelyn Dye scoring one from the line.
Southwestern improves to 10-7 with the victory and will be back in action on Tuesday as they take on Knox Central at the Wig Wam in what will be their second-to-last game at home on the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Somerset falls to 10-7 with the loss and they will also be back in action on Tuesday, as they host South Laurel at 7:30 p.m.
