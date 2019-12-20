Lady Warriors roll in the Smokey Mountain Classic

GATLINBURG - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team opened play in the Smokey Mountain Classic with a easy 60-29 win over Saltillo, MS on Thursday.
The Lady Warriors raced out to a 40-10 halftime lead, and expanded the margin to 51-13 by the end of the third quarter.
Kennedey Harris scored a game-high 17 points and hit three treys. Regi Cundif scored 15 points. Makayla Noritis scored 12 points and had a game-high 9 rebounds. Kayla Hall scored 7 points, Alexa Smiddy scored 4 points, Kaylee Young scored 3 points, Kinsley Molden scored 2 points.
Alexa Smiddy had 4 assists and Jenna Wood had three defensive steals.
Southwestern (6-1) will play again Friday and Saturday in the Smokey Mountain Classic.
