Lady Warriors roll on Senior Night

The Southwestern Lady Warriors basketball team was on fire last night during their senior night where they faced off with the Washington County Lady Commanders and won 70-21 at Southwestern.
The Lady Warriors celebrated their five seniors prior to their game against Washington County and went with an all senior starting five during the game. Their seniors include Regi Cundiff, Kayla Hall, Kennedy Harris, Lillie Turpin, and Jenna Wood, and they all shared their floor on their special night.
"In the 26-year history of the school this group of seniors is part of the group that won our first regional title in program history, and now they are in the hunt agin to have a shot at another regional title," Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden stated. "This senior group has already set their mark here at Southwestern. They are a special group and they are going to be a big part of the Lady Warriors' legacy. They have more work to do, but nothing can take away from the great things they have already accomplished already."
Early in the game, Southwestern established their dominance from the very start. Their defensive play was outstanding throughout the first quarter as they forced a ridiculous number of turnovers and held the Lady Commanders to just one successful shot for 2-points.
Senior forward Regi Cundiff led the charge in the first with 6-points coming from a pair of inside shots and two free throws. Hall and Wood both added two each in the period as well, Harris added one with a free throw, and late in the period after the senior lineup was subbed out for a breather, sophomore forward Kaylee Young nailed a three and 8th grade guard Kenzie Molden hit an inside shot to help the Lady Warriors to their 16-2 lead heading into the second.
Southwestern started off the second quarter with an inside bucket by Molden, and a three ball from junior guard Alexa Smiddy. Following Smiddy's three they received back to back free throw opportunities after Smiddy, and sophomore forward McKayla Noritis were both fouled on shot attempts. Smiddy hit one, and Noritis hit both of hers to help the lady Warriors to a 24-2 lead early in the second.
After the free throw shots by Southwestern, the Commanders finally showed some offensive success with back to back three pointers by Maddy Riley and Olivia Stine. However, after the pair of threes, they did not hit a single shot from the remainder of the period.
While Washington County struggled to score, the Lady Warriors continued to rack up points with inside baskets, and free throws for the rest of the second quarter. Their dominant play on offense gave them a 43-8 lead heading into halftime.
After the break, Cundiff extended Southwestern's lead right away by hitting a pair of free throws and assisting Harris on a shot from inside the paint.
Following Harris's bucket, Stine nailed her second three of the night for the Commanders. However, Hall wasted no time answering Stine's three and put in one of her own. Just as Hall answered Stine's shot, the three-point trading continued when Maddy Sagrecy put one in for Washington County after Hall's.
A few possessions later, the Southwestern student section began to chant "Let's go Lillie" to cheer on their classmate Lillie Turpin. Turpin ran to the wing, received a pass, and sunk a three ball for all her Warrior fans.
Later, Young closed out the third period with her second three of the night, and Southwestern led 58-18 heading into the fourth period.
With a 40-point lead, Southwestern decided to close out the game with their young, future Lady Warrior stars. They held Washington to just 3-points in the final quarter and won 70-21.
Each of Southwestern's five seniors shined tonight, but more importantly they shined together on the court and they will each be missed by the Warrior community as they move on to their next chapters.
The win gave the Lady Warriors a 22-5 record on the season and they will face off with the Mercer County Lady Titans at home this Friday at 6 p.m., for their final regular season game.
WC 2 6 10 3 - 21
SW 16 27 15 12 - 70
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Stine 6, Sagrecy 5, Riley 4, Spalding 4, Smalley 2.
SOUTHWESTERN - Cundiff 12, Young 8, Hall 7, Molden 6, Harris 5, Noritis 5, Turpin 5, Foreman 4, Alexa Smiddy 4, Ayden Smiddy 4, Wood 4, Flynn 2, Loveless 2, Nelson 2.
