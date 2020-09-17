Lady Warriors roll over Somerset Christian

In the first installment of the Southwestern High School and Somerset Christian School volleyball showdown, the Lady Warriors had the upper hand in a 3-0 straight-set win on Thursday at the Cougar Den. Both programs have had a rich history of success over the years - Southwestern winning 12th Region championship titles and Somerset Christian winning KCAA state titles.
In the two programs' first-ever KHSAA match-up, the Lady Warriors had to overcome huge deficits in both the first and third sets to up their season record to a perfect 4-0.
"This is a cross-town match and we know eventually this team (Somerset Christian) is the team we are going to have to beat win district or beat to win region," Southwestern High School volleyball coach Melissa Gaunce stated. "That puts a lot of pressure on the girls. Also, this is the first team we have played this season that has played a little faster and had a big middle. So we had to speed up our game too, and this is the first time we have had to do that this year."
In the opening set, the Lady Cougars led from the onset with freshman hitter Addison Cunnagin controlling the net. After an ace by Somerset Christian junior Cassie York, the Lady Cougars were at set point 24-19. Two Maddy Foster aces and a Emmie Vanover kill, helped the Lady Warriors reel off five straight points to tie the set at 24-24. A Vanover kill and a Payton Brock block gave the Lady Warriors the dramatic come-from-behind 27-25 first set win.
"In that first set, my seniors kind of took over and were able to play through that and come back from behind," Gaunce stated. "I don't ever like to play from behind, but it is nice to see that a team has that much heart and can play from behind. I think you can never count us out, because with we can come back like we did and win. Then we are capable of a lot of things."
In the second set, Southwestern stormed out to a 12-3 lead, which was fueled by four Vanover kills, two kills by Katie Shaw and three serving aces by Shaw. Leading 19-3 late in the second set, Southwestern closed the set out at 25-13 with six straight scores - a Vanover ace, and kills by Brock, Avery Rose and Foster.
Much like the first set, the Lady Warriors found themselves deep in a hole late in the set. After trailing most of the third set, Southwestern fell behind 18-11. Three consecutive serving aces by sophomore Torey Hardgove and kills by Rose and Shaw sparked a Southwestern 8 to 0 run, putting the Lady Warriors up 19-18. Junior Katie Shaw capped off the Lady Warrior set win and match victory with two straight serving aces. Southwestern took the final set 25-21.
"In that last set we were down seven points, and had a sophomore (Torey Hardgove) come in and serve with the pressure on," Gaunce stated. "We do a lot of things in practice to prepare them for that, and she (Hardgrove) was able to step in there and put balls in and serve aggressively like we needed her to."
For Southwestern, Emmie Vanover led the way with 14 kills, two blocks and an ace. Payton Brock had eight kills, an ace and a block. Katie Shaw had seven kills and three aces. Maddy Foster had two kills and four aces.
For Somerset Christian, Addison Cunnagin had 10 kills and a block. Camryn Wells had five kills, an ace, and two blocks. Cassie York had four aces, and Sierra Barnett had three aces.
Southwestern (4-0) will play in a weekend tourney in Bowling Green, before hosting Wayne County on Monday, Sept. 21. Somerset Christian will travel to Richmond Model on Monday, Sept. 21 and travel to Pulaski County on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.