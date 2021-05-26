Lady Warriors roll over South Laurel

LONDON – The Southwestern High School softball team scored early and often in their 11-1 five-inning win over South Laurel High School on Tuesday.
By the end of the third frame, the Lady Warriors had built a 10-1 lead. Senior Alexa Smiddy's RBI single to score junior Alyssa Raleigh in the top of the fifth inning put the game in mercy-rule jeopardy.
Senior pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin picked up the win in five innings. Gwin gave up only five hits, one run, and struck out 10 batters.
Alexa Smiddy had three hits and drove in three runs. Junior Ashtyn Hines had two hits, drove in a run, and scored three runs. Kaitlyn Gwin had two hits and drove in three runs. Alyssa Raleigh drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Southwestern (21-7) will host Whitley County High School on Thursday.
