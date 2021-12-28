Lady Warriors roll past Perry Central

In day two of the 2021 Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, the Southwestern Lady Warriors faced off against (at least in terms of RPI) the top team in region 14, the Lady Commodores of Perry County Central. Southwestern themselves being one of the top teams in a tough region 12, it was expected to be a fairly exciting game between the 2 teams. Although the final score was 67-55, it really wasn't that close throughout a majority of the game, as the Lady Warriors rode some extremely hot 3-point shooting, especially within the first half, to take their 2nd win in the Classic.
After Southwestern's Jessalyn Flynn started off the defense of the game with 2 straight steals, Southwestern was first on the board following a 3-pointer from Kinsley Molden (her first of 5 during the course of the game). In fact, Southwestern started off the game with an 11-0 run through the midway point of the quarter, following baskets from Molden (6 points) and Payton Acey (2 points). However, the Lady Commodores showed just how well they could shoot the ball throughout the remainder of the quarter, going on an 11-4 run to trim the lead to just 15-11. Perry Central was led here by Lexie Mullins (6 points), Emmalee Neace (3 points), and Kyra McAlarnis (2 points).
Perry Central would get the lead within 2 shortly after the beginning of the 2nd quarter following a 2 from Neace, but Southwestern would immediately "turn on the jets" so to speak on offense after this point, as the Lady Warriors went on a 15-7 run to lead 30-20 to end the first half of action at the Wig Wam. Southwestern was led throughout the remainder of the quarter by Ayden Smiddy (10 points) and Flynn (5 points). The Lady Commodores would have their 7 points scored by Neace (2) and McAlarnis (5).
Following a 3-point basket by Perry Central's Mullins to open the 3rd stanza of play, Southwestern once again was firing on all cylinders for the rest of the quarter. In fact, the Lady Warriors went on an impressive 19-5 run through the rest of the quarter to bring the Southwestern lead to 49-28 as the two teams went into the 4th quarter of action. The Lady Warriors had points during this run from Flynn (5), Makayla Noritis (4), Smiddy (5), and Molden (5). Perry Central countered with points from Kendra Lawson (2), McAlarnis (2), and Neace (1).
The Lady Warriors would set out to put the game on ice as the 4th quarter of play begun and went on a 13-6 run through the first 4 or so minutes of the quarter to push their lead out to 62-34, and coach Junior Molden began emptying his bench as the team had the game pretty much squared away. The Lady Warriors had points during this run by Taylor Nelson (2), Acey (2), Flynn (2), Ava Jones (2), Noritis (2), and Kylie Dalton (3). Although the game was basically out of reach at this point, the Lady Commodores didn't give up, and huge amounts of respect go out to them for that. Perry Central went on a 21-0 run in about 2 and a half minutes to close the gap to only 7 points at 62-55. In this huge run, Perry Central had points from players such as Neace (8), Mullins (8), and McAlarnis (3). The Lady Warriors, despite the almost game-changing run from the Lady Commodores, managed to hold on, scoring the final 5 points off of 2 free throws from Jordyn McDonald and a 3-pointer from Kenzie Williams right as time expired to take the game 67-55.
Southwestern was led in scoring by 3 in double figures, Kinsley Molden (17 points and 5 assists), Ayden Smiddy (15 points and 5 assists), and Jessalyn Flynn (12 points and 3 steals which was a game-high). They also had contributions from Makayla Noritis (7 points and 5 rebounds), Payton Acey (4 points, 5 assists, and 6 rebounds), Kenzie Williams (3 points), Kylie Dalton (3 points), Taylor Nelson (2 points), Jordyn McDonald (2 points), and Ava Jones (2 points). Perry County Central was led by 3 double-digit performers; Emmalee Neace (18 points, which led all scorers), Lexie Mullins (17 points), and Kyra McAlarnis (15 points). Southwestern improves to 10-4 on the year, and will next be in action on Wednesday, December 29th. It will be their 3rd and final game of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, and they will play host to Indian Lake (Lewistown), Ohio, with tip-off tentatively scheduled for 1:45 PM at the Wigwam.
