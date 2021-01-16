Lady Warriors roll past state-ranked South Laurel 

Les Dixon Photo

Southwestern High School senior Alexa Smiddy (left) and junior Kylie Foreman go for a rebound in the Lady Warriors' win over South Laurel High School on Friday.

 LES DIXON

LONDON -- Southwestern flipped the script on South Laurel during Friday's matchup.

The Lady Cardinals are usually the team that is filling the net up with 3-pointers but this time around the Lady Warriors were the team dropping bombs from beyond the perimeter.

Southwestern knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first quarter alone before finishing with 15 for the game during their 66-46 rout of South Laurel.

Kinsley Molden hit six 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 18 points while Alexa Smiddy finished with 17 points while knocking down three 3-pointers. Makayla Noritis followed with four 3-pointers and 12 points.

"We just got beat by a better team tonight," South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. "This has just been tough. This was the first time I've seen my kids in 10 days, so this was a tough team to play under these circumstances. We just need to work and get better each day. I really like my team and we just need to take it one game at a time."

"We knew this was a gonna be a work in progress, so we will just come ready to play tomorrow," he added. "I have great kids with great attitudes, we just ran into a better team tonight."

South Laurel never got on track offensively, falling behind 25-12 in the first quarter before trailing 38-24 at halftime. The Lady Warriors were able to put the game away with a 20-13 run in the third quarter.

Bree Howard led the Lady Cardinals with 17 points while Raegan Jones followed with points.

SW 25 13 20 8 - 66

SL 11 13 13 9 - 46

SOUTHWESTERN - Molden 18, Alexa Smiddy 17, Noritis 12, Foreman 5, Young 5, Loveless 4, McDonald 3, Acey 2.

SOUTH LAUREL - Howard 17, Jones 11, Turner 6, Presley 6, Miller 3, Cox 3.

