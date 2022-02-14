Lady Warriors roll to 20th win of the season

JACKSON CITY – The Southwestern High School girls basketball team picked up their 20th win of the season with a 71-42 victory over Johnson Central High School on Saturday in the Kentucky Prep Showcase.
Southwestern freshman Kinsley Molden scored a game-high 20 points, with four three-pointers, and three steals. Ayden Smiddy scored 19 points, with three treys and three assists. Kaylee Young scored 10 points, had seven rebounds and six assists. Payton Acey scored eight points and had four rebounds. Audrey Teeter scored five points. Jessalyn Flynn, Kiara Scott, and Ava Jones scored two points each. Kamryn Hall, Jordyn McDonald, and Kenzie Williams scored one point each. Makayla Noritis pulled down four rebounds.
Southwestern (20-6) hosts North Laurel on Tuesday and closes out their regular season when they play Mercer County on Friday at the Wigwam.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.