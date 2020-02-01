Lady Warriors roll to district win 

For the Southwestern Lady Warriors, the goal was simple: Win and you're in.
That is exactly what the Lady Warriors did last night at the Wigwam, as they grabbed a 70-29 victory over McCreary Central to clinch the top seed for the district tournament and automatically earn a spot to the regional tournament.
Due to the 48th District only being a three-team district, Junior Molden and company were able to earn a spot to the district championship game, which means they will advance to the region tourney. Southwestern will look for a repeat of last season, which was a year that saw them bring home the program's inaugural 12th Region title.
Southwestern did not waste any time in this one, jumping out to a 14-0 lead over the visiting Lady Raiders. The Lady Warriors were able to run out to an early double-digit lead on the strength of a pair of three-point shots from Kennedy Harris and Alexa Smiddy.
After just over four minutes of being shut out, McCreary Central finally got on the board on a three-pointer from Elizabeth Anderson, cutting the score down to 14-3. Southwestern would continue to roll, running out to a 22-6 first-quarter lead. Harris led the way for the Lady Warriors in the opening period with 13 points.
The second quarter saw the Lady Warriors outscore McCreary Central by a margin of 22-8. Eight different Southwestern players would find the nets in a frame that saw them take a 44-14 halftime lead.
With the running clock in effect in the second half, Southwestern would outscore McCreary Central, 14-9, in the third period and by a 12-6 margin in the fourth stanza.
Harris led the Lady Warriors with a contest-high 18 points, which came on the strength of four treys. Cundiff chimed in with 13 points, while Jenna Wood finished with six points.
McCreary Central, with leading scorer Allyson Anderson sidelined with an injury, was led in scoring by Kennedy Creekmore, who tallied a team-high 12 points.
It will be a quick turnaround for the Lady Warriors (16-4), as they will travel to Nicholasville tonight to face West Jessamine in the North/South Shootout Classic.
MC - 6 8 9 6 - 29
SW - 22 22 14 12 - 70
MCCREARY CENTRAL: Creekmore 12, Bell 6, Trammell 4, El. Anderson 3, Em. Anderson 3, Cox 2
SOUTHWESTERN: Harris 18, Cundiff 13, Wood 8, Al. Smiddy 6, Young 5, Molden 5, Ay. Smiddy 3, Teeter 3, Daulton 2, Foreman 2, Loveless 2, Noritis 2, Flynn 1
