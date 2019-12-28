Lady Warriors roll to 7th straight win

After a closely contested first quarter, the Southwestern Lady Warriors dominated the next two periods to pull away from the Knox Central Panthers and win 79-55 in a Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic game last night at Southwestern.
With over two minutes off the clock in the opening quarter, neither team had found a basket. Eleven combined attempts were taken but both teams struggled to find offensive success.
Southwestern guard Alexa Smiddy broke the silence with a three pointer and from there, the points started flowing in.
After Smiddy’s three-point shot, junior guard Presley Partin answered with a shot from inside the paint for the Panthers.
A few shots later, Smiddy connected with senior forward Regi Cundiff on a long pass. Cundiff put in the shot to give the Warriors a 5-2 lead.
Senior guard Jenna Wood knocked down a three-point bucket off an assist by fellow senior Kennedy Harris. Wood’s three extended the Southwestern lead to 8-3 but Knox Central stormed right back.
Eighth-grade varsity starter Timberly Fredrick answered Wood’s shot with a three of her own. After that they had successful close-range buckets from Caylan Mills, Zoey Lilford, and Ryleigh Swafford that gave the Panthers a 12-10 lead late in the first.
The Warriors re-established their lead with shots behind the arch by Harris and Smiddy, and they went into the second quarter ahead 16-12.
Cundiff took over in the second quarter on both sides of the ball from the Lady Warriors. She had 15 points in the second alone, and also had multiple rebounds, steals, and blocks.
She drew a pair of fowls early and then took off and dominated from the inside throughout the quarter.
Other than Cundiff’s relentless attack on both sides, sophomore McKayla Nortis had some success on the inside herself with 9 points in the quarter.
The Panthers connected on most of their attempted shots in the second quarter, but they were not able to take many due to all their turnovers. Southwestern took advantage of these opportunities and racked up the points.
Wood closed out the first half with her second three point shot of the game, and the Lady Warriors went into halftime on top 45-27.
After the halftime break, Southwestern continued to show out on offense. They started the third quarter with back to back to back buckets by Harris, Cundiff, and Wood.
Midway through the third, Smiddy knocked down another three, and Cundiff put in a shot from inside the paint to extend the Lady Warrior lead to 57-31. With that, the starters were pulled, and the Southwestern bench closed out the game.
Late in the third quarter, the Warriors bench let the shots fly with three-point shots by Lillie Turpin, Ayden Smiddy, and one that beat the buzzer by Kaylee Young.
They continued to hold their own in the fourth quarter as well and the Lady Warriors obtained a 79-55 victory.
The top performer on the night was senior Regi Cundiff. After the close first quarter, Cundiff took control of the game on both sides of the ball. She finished with 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. She also finished with a field goal percentage of 88.9.
The win gave the Lady Warriors a 9-1 record on the season and they will be back in action this afternoon where they will face the John Hardin Lady Bulldogs in another Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic game.
