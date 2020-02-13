Lady Warriors roll to 20th win of season

DANVILLE - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team rolled to their 20th win of the season with a 52-28 victory over Boyle County High School on Tuesday night.
After a slim two-point lead after the opening quarter, the Lady Warriors outscored Boyle County 31-10 over the next two periods.
Southwestern senior Regi Cundiff scored a game-high 15 points, while Kylie Foreman added 12 points. Jenna Wood scored 8 points, and Marissa Loveless scored 4 points. Kaylee Young, Alexa Smiddy, and Kennedy Harris all scored three points each. Makayla Noritis and Kinsley Molden scored two points each.
Cundiff had seven rebounds, and Alex Smiddy had five assist. Also, Cundiff had two block shots and Harris dished out three assists.
Southwestern (20-4) will host Pulaski County High School on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Wigwam.
