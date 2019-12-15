Lady Warriors roll to 2 wins in 2 days

The Southwestern Lady Warriors basketball teams had a dominant performance over the Graves County Lady Eagles in a 55-20 victory Saturday afternoon at Southwestern.
At the start of the game, the Lady Warriors wasted no time and gained authority early. They started the game with a 10-0 and spread the ball around flawlessly.
Junior guard Alexa Smiddy started the opening run with a steal that led to an easy layup on the other end. After the score, the offense got rolling.
First, senior Regi Cundiff was given an easy inside bucket off a pass from fellow senior Kennedy Harris. Then, junior Marissa Loveless flipped the ball from the paint to the perimeter where senior Jenna Wood was wide open, and she effortlessly knocked down the three ball.
Harris then put in a three pointer of her own off the assist from Smiddy, and the Lady Warriors had a 10-0 midway through the first quarter.
Senior forward Bailey Wilson attempted to get Graves County back into it with a pair of successful driving baskets, but Southwestern continued to pour on the defensive pressure and the Lady Eagles could not get anything going.
Smiddy assisted another two baskets late in the period. One went to Harris, and the other went to Wood who put in the close shot and got the and one opportunity. Wood put in her free throw and the Warriors led the Graves County 17-4 at the end of the first.
Sophomore McKayla Noritis opened up the second quarter with an inside shot, and then the Lady Warriors continued to show off their passing ability.
First, Loveless put in her first shot of the game from the paint off the assist from Harris, and Loveless assisted Wood on another three ball.
Wilson stole the ball away and put in her third layup of the game and Raychel Mathis hit three of four free throws after a pair of fouls early in the quarter, but after that the Lady Eagles could not come up with anything else.
Late in the second quarter Smiddy put in a close shot off a throw in from Harris. After her shot, Harris got a steal on the other end, and passed it to Smiddy. Smiddy drove the ball down court but sent it back to Harris and Harris drained the catch and shoot three to give Southwestern a 30-9 lead heading into the second half.
After the halftime break Cundiff went on a tear and put up eight points in the third quarter. First, she just missed on an inside bucket but got the rebound and drew the foul on her second attempt. She then knocked down both free shots.
Following the foul shots, Cundiff stole it back from the Lady Eagles and put in an uncontested shot on the other end. However, on the next possession she did not get an easy one. Cundiff pushed through the contact of two Eagle defenders to extend the Lady Warrior lead to 38-11.
Later in the third, Cundiff put in her final basket of the quarter off the pass from Smiddy. Soon after, Southwestern also got a pair of three-point shots to fall. One came from sophomore Kaylee Young, and the other came from senior Kayla Hall.
Lady Eagle sophomore Anna Whitaker put in a three ball of her own that closed the quarter with the Lady Warriors on top 44-18.
The Southwestern bench came in and played the final period and the Warriors took a 55-20 victory.
The Lady Warriors win advanced them to 4-1 and they will play their first district game of the year Tuesday night where they will face off with Wayne County at home. The loss dropped Graves County to 4-1 on the season.
