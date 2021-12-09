Lady Warriors rout Clay County

After missing six of their first seven shots, the Southwestern High School girls basketball team got their game back on track to go on an18 to 1 en route to their lopsided 73-37 win at the Wigwam.
The Lady Warriors early run was sparked by a pressing defense that forced the Lady Tigers into 20 turnovers for the entire game. Ayden Smiddy scored on an 'old fashion' three-point play off a steal. Makalya Noritis scored off a steal, Noritis stole the ball and fed Kaylee Young for her three-point bomb, Kinsley Molden scored off a steal and assist from Payton Acey. Molden hit another layup in a halfcourt set. Then, Kamryn Hall and Kylie Dalton hit back-to-back threes to close out the Lady Warriors' big first-quarter run
"I knew that Clay County had a couple of players out and I really didn't want to have to press tonight," stated Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden. "I really wanted to work on our halfcourt defense, but I thought we came out flat tonight. So, I had to kind of speed things up there for a moment in the first quarter and get us running. We're a better team when we're out moving, and getting the open floor."
The Lady Warriors connected on nine three-pointers for the game and put the contest into 'running clock' mode to start of the final quarter. Ayden Smiddy had three treys, Kaylee Young and Kinsley Molden had two treys each. Kamryn Hall and Kylie Dalton both hit shots from beyond the arc.
"It's amazing what happens when the basketball goes in the hoop and we start playing a little bit better defense," Coach Molden laughed.
Smiddy hit a pair of treys in the second quarter to keep the Lady Warriors ahead comfortably at halftime by a score of 39-20.
Acey scored eight of 15 points in the third quarter. Molden scored three on an 'and one' play and a long-range trey from the top of the key. Smiddy closed out the third quarter with a trey from the right corner and a 15-footer in the lane to give Southwestern a 63-29 lead at the end of the stanza.
A Kaylee Young layup to open the fourth quarter, put the game into running clock at 65-29. Coming off the bench, Ava Jones scored the last four points for Southwestern on an inside shot and two made free throws.
Kinsley Molden led the way with a game-high 17 points, while Ayden Smiddy scored 16 points and Payton Acey added 15 points. Kaylee Young scored eight points, Makayla Noritis scored six points, and Ava Jones scored four points. Kamryn Hall scored three points, Kylie Dalton scored three points, and Taylor Nelson scored one point.
Acey had a game-high seven rebounds and Molden had a game-high five assists.
Southwestern (3-2) will travel to pay the state's third-ranked Bullitt East High School on Saturday, Dec. 11.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
