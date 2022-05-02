Lady Warriors run rule Russell County in 5 innings

Winners of four straight games, the Lady Warriors were back in action on Monday evening, looking to avenge an earlier in the season loss to the visiting Lakers of Russell County. Southwestern has seen improvements all throughout the season, with their star pitcher (Kaitlyn Gwin) sporting an earned run average below 2 and 3 hitters all hitting above .500 on the season en route to a 13-5 record, with their RPI putting them in 2nd place in a tough 12th Region behind only Boyle County.
Southwestern would race out to an early 3-0 lead in this one and even though Russell County managed to bring it within 1 run, the Lady Warriors would ride an outstanding 5th inning hitting spree to a 12-2 victory.
The first batter up for the visiting Lakers in the top of the first, Payton Kinnett, would be walked to start off the ball game. An infield single would follow by Sophie Shearer to put 2 runners on with no outs. The next batter almost got the Lakers off to a 3-0 start as she hit a huge blast to deep center field, although Southwestern center fielder Jordyn McDonald would be able to pull off an absolutely robbery as she extended and caught the ball before it could travel over the outfield wall. Shearer would then be able to steal 2nd base before the following batter would strike out, Gwin's 1st of the evening. Maddy Hatchet would then draw a walk to load the bases up for the away team. However, Gwin would be able to get out of the jam as she made the next batter line out in the infield to retire the side. Southwestern wouldn't be able to get out to the good start that Russell County did, as the first batter up would line out to 3rd base to begin the bottom of the frame.
An infield single by Alyssa Raleigh would follow and the Warriors were off to the races at that point. Gwin would get her first hit of the game after this to put 2 runners on base, with Hanah Ellis coming in to pinch run for Gwin. Kylie Dalton would then step up and on her first swing would produce a single to right field to score the first run for the Lady Warriors of the night, with Brooklyn Marcum coming on to pinch run for Dalton. Aimee Johnson would continue the hit party for Southwestern, striking an RBI single to left field to make the score 2-0 for the home team. Another single, this one to center field by McDonald, would put the Lady Warriors up 3-0 after scoring a run. The next batter unfortunately flew out and a double play was made at 2nd base, ending the promising inning there for Southwestern.
Two straight batters flew out for Russell County to open up the beginning of the second inning. After a walk was issued on Kiara Kemp, the next batter would be retired on a line out to the short stop to end the top half of the inning. In the bottom half of the 2nd, Reynolds would be able to calm down on the mound for the Lakers, retiring 3 straight Southwestern batters (including getting her first strikeout of the day) to end the inning rather unspectacularly.
Three straight Russell County batters reached base to begin the top of the third inning, as Shearer hit a single to center field, Emma Popplewell would smack an infield single, and Jadyn Mann would be able to lay a great bunt for a single to load the bases up with no outs. A single to center field would follow this up by Hatchet to score the first run of the game for the Lakers. Gwin would get some of her mojo back after this, retiring 2 batters in a row to almost get of the bases loaded jam (including grabbing her 2nd strikeout of the game). Nevaeh Duncan would come in to pinch hit at this point and she would draw a walk to score another run for the Lakers, trimming the Southwestern lead to just 1 run at 3-2.
Gwin would be able to regain composure again, however, striking out her 3rd batter of the evening to retire the Russell County side. Southwestern would start off the home half of the frame with their first 2 batters going down giving the home team only 1 out to work with. A single to center field by Dalton would give the Lady Warriors some hope here, with Marcum coming in to pinch run once again, with Johnson drawing a walk to put 2 players on base. A single to center field by McDonald would net a 2nd RBI for the game for her, although a runner would be thrown out at 3rd base following the run coming home to end the inning with Southwestern up 4-2.
In the top of the fourth, it looked to be smooth sailing for the Lady Warriors once again, as they retired 2 straight batters to start the inning. Popplewell would be able to gain another hit following this, a single to left field, but the next batter would line out to the short stop to strand her there. The bottom of the 4th was extremely quick, as all 3 batters for Southwestern would either fly out or line out to retire the side in one of the quickest half-innings I've seen since I've started covering softball.
It was a quick half-inning again in the top of the fifth, as the Lady Warriors were able to retire 3 straight Russell County batters in pretty dominant fashion to bring us to the home half of the 5th. Leading off this home half of the fifth, Ashtyn Hines was able to blast a shot to deep center field over the wall, netting her 2nd home run of the season and putting Southwestern up 5-2. 2 batters were soon after retired by the Lakers before Southwestern went on one of the most impressive hitting runs I've ever seen. It all got started up again when Dalton would step up to the plate and blast a home run to deep right field (her team-leading 8th of the season), making the score 6-2. Johnson would then step up and single to center field before McDonald would launch a deep shot to right field, barely missing going over the wall, good enough for a triple and giving McDonald her 3rd RBI of the ball game, making the score 7-2.
An RBI single to right field by Sidney Hansen would make the score 8-2 at that point. Taylor Nelson would then get her first hit of the game, an RBI double to deep center field, making the score 9-2. A double down the left field line by Brynn Troxell would net the 10th score of the game for the Lady Warriors and with 2 more runs the run rule would be activated. Sensing this, the Lakers brought in Kemp to try to get themselves out of the bad position they found themselves in, but unfortunately for Russell County, the pitching change just couldn't stop the incredible streak of hits that Southwestern was on by this point. A single to center field would net Hines her 2nd RBI of the inning and would put the Warriors just one run away from the run rule coming into effect as it was 11-2. Following a double to center field by Raleigh to put 2 base runners into scoring position, Gwin would smack a single to center field, giving Southwestern a 10-run lead and thus, as it was the 5th inning, activating the run rule and ending the ball game at 12-2.
Southwestern improves to 14-5 on the season with the victory and have four more games left this week. On Thursday, the Lady Warriors will travel to face a cross-town foe in the Pulaski County Lady Maroons (16-6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.