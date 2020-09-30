Lady Warriors score 20 goals in two games

TOMPKINSVILLE - Over the two past days, the Southwestern High School girls soccer team scored a total of 20 goals. On Tuesday, the Lady Warriors blanked Monroe County 10-0.
Southwestern junior Kelsey Miller pulled off the 'hat trick' with three goals scored and had an assist. Sophomore Carrine Souders scored two goals and had an assist.
Sophomore Hayley Flynn, sophomore Syndey Jones, junior Ella Vaught, senior Angela Wilson, and freshman Josie Traver all scored one goal each. Angela Wilson, junior Rebekah Clark, and sophomore Ashlan Cunnagin had one assist each. Freshman Natalee Foster was credited with two assists.
The keeper duo of sophomore Lauren Tyler and junior Riley Sumner got their seventh shutout performance of the season.
Southwestern (8-1-1) will travel to Boyle County on Monday, Oct. 5.
