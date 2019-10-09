Lady Warriors secure win late in game

Going into the 74th minute of the 48th District Girls Soccer Championship, the game was still in doubt as the Lady Warriors clung to a slim 1-0 lead, despite having outshot the Lady Cardinals 20 to 0.
The Cardinals' defensively packed in the penalty box making it difficult for the Lady Warriors to get a shot at goal, and all the while, Wayne County never got a shot on goal the entire game.
But within the final six minutes of the match, the Lady Warriors finally broke through the Lady Cardinals' tight defense to score back-to-back goals and secure their eighth straight girls soccer 48th District crown.
In the 74th minute, Southwestern freshman Haylee Flynn passed off to freshman Carinne Souders - who scored from the top of the penalty box.
One minute later, Souders passed off to Haylee Flynn for her score from the top of the box.
"We have played against teams like that the past three or four times in the past four weeks where they sort of sit back in a bunker or a shell,'" explained Southwestern girls soccer coach Nick Stringer. "We look up and there is one player up and 10 players back behind the ball. It is something I don't think we will see again going forward, so it is something we don't have to work on too much anymore. It is frustrating when you got to work through that to get any shots off."
"Wayne County had a couple of good athletes up top that we were weary of," Stringer warned. "One bad ball going through and they could get a one-on-one with our keeper. Our 'back four' has carried us all year long and I told them no hiccups or don't fall asleep back there. They didn't fall asleep and they played fantastic. Once we got that second goal, Wayne County had to come out a little bit and that made it a little more open."
In the second half, Haylee Flynn got off a pair of attempts before she finally scored in the 75th minute. Bekah Clark had three attempts, while Alexas Walden and Miller had one attempt each.
The Lady Warriors got their first goal of the game in the 21st minute, and were not bale to find the nest again until 53 minutes later.
In the 21st minute, Southwestern sophomore Kelsey Miller scored from the top of the box after the ball bounced at the feet of Lady Cardinals' keeper. The opening half ended with the Lady Warriors leading by a slim margin of 1-0.
Miller got off four shots in the opening half, while Rebecca Sanders and Gabbi Rowe had one shot each. For the first half, Southwestern outshot Wayne County 12 to 0.
Lady Warriors players named to the 48th District All-Tournament Team were Angela Wilson, Elly Hutchinson, Keisha Caballero, Ella Vaught and Haylee Flynn.
Southwestern (11-3-3) and Wayne County (8-10) will advance to next week's 12th Region Girls Soccer Tournament in Nicholasville.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
