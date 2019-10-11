Lady Warriors' Senior Night spoiled by Cards

The Southwestern Lady Warriors played host to the Wayne County Lady Cardinals in an important district match at the Wigwam on Thursday evening. Southwestern entered the match hoping to improve on their 26-6 record. The two teams met back on September 5th, with the Lady Warriors pulling out a close, competitive 3-2 victory down in Monticello. The Lady Cardinals came into the match at 20-12 and on a nine game winning streak after taking the First Priority Lady Colonel Volleyball Classic Championship down in Williamsburg over the past weekend. It was Senior night at the Wigwam with Grace Taylor, Hanna Browning, and Sydney Wilson honored prior to the match. The match held a tournament-like atmosphere, and was highly competitive, but the Lady Cardinals were too much for Southwestern on this night and took home the 3-1 win.
Southwestern got off to a slow start in the first set as the Lady Cardinals took a 7-2 lead early. The Lady Warriors fought back to a 12-12 tie on two kills by Grace Taylor and four consecutive serves by Kami Wilson. After six consecutive points by Wayne County's Mallory Campbell, the Lady Cardinals took a 23-16 lead. Southwestern couldn't make up the deficit despite a kill and a block by Emmy Vanover, and Wayne County won the first set by a score of 25-20.
Wayne County jumped out to a quick start again in the second set as they took an 9-3 lead and Chloye Rice scored nine consecutive service points. Vanover had three kills in a row for the Lady Warriors, pulling them to within two at 14-12, but Wayne County was able to keep up the pressure with two blocks by Sarah Gregory. Leah Hollis had two kills late in the set and Avery Rose scored seven consecutive service points to try to keep Southwestern alive, but the Lady Cardinal defense was too much and Wayne County took the second set at 25-21.
The third set was close throughout with neither team able to gain much of an advantage. Rice was strong with her serve again at the end of the set, scoring four points in a row in for Wayne County, but Taylor scored on two kills and Rose continued with her strong serving. Southwestern was able to win the third set by a score of 25-22.
The fourth set was Wayne County's as they took a 5-1 lead and never looked back. Payton Brock had three kills for Southwestern, but it was not enough as the Lady Cardinals won the fourth set at 25-18.
The loss drops the Lady Warriors to 26-7 on the season, while Wayne County improves to 21-12. The two teams look to meet again in a couple of weeks during the district tournament which will be held at the Wigwam. Southwestern will take on Central Hardin on October 19th in Bowling Green, while Wayne County will host Whitley County on October 15.
