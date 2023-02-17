The Lady Warriors didn’t know they were going to have one last game in the Wig Wam until earlier this week, when the Harlan County Black Bears reached out to schedule a game. Positive momentum was needed for Southwestern too, as they had lost three straight heading into their regular season finale.
The home team did get a double dose of good news earlier on Friday however, as Ayden Smiddy was named 12th Region Co-Player of the Year along with Mercer County’s Timberlynn Yeast after scoring 15 points per game and hitting 81 three-pointers. Head coach Junior Molden was also named the 12th Region Coach of the Year.
Southwestern and Harlan County, one of the top teams in a loaded 13th Region, battled in the first quarter before the Warriors started hitting shot after shot. Eventually, the home team ended up routing the Black Bears by a score of 64-29. Coach Molden stated he was very pleased with the way his team closed out the regular season.
“We got surprised when they asked to come down here and play this game, we don’t get a lot of home games. For as short of an amount of time that we had to scout Harlan County, I was happy with our effort overall. We won the rebounding battle pretty good and that’s a big emphasis we are putting into our game plan now. We have some defensive rotations we still have to work on, but we have a few days to work on that and hopefully get fully healthy along the way,” he explained.
Junior Ella Karst got the game started with the first points for Harlan County before a three from Kinsley Molden gave the Warriors their first lead of the contest at 3-2. An offensive rebound and two-pointer after from Payton Acey stretched out the Southwestern lead before Karst answered with her own three-pointer to tie the game up.
Molden went down the court and hit her second three-pointer of the contest to put the Warriors back on top again, with ankle clearly feeling better. Her father coach Junior Molden clarified her status following the game.
“I think Kinsley is at about 70%, we tested out her ankle before the game and I think she was better defensively tonight than the game against North Laurel. She’s still not where she needs to be though and we may sit her out in the district tournament and save her for region,” he stated.
A made free throw from junior Paige Phillips cut the Southwestern lead to two before another basket from Acey doubled the lead to four for the Lady Warriors. Senior Hailey Austin nailed a three-pointer before the end of the first period and Southwestern led only 10-9 after the first eight minutes of action.
Harlan County grabbed the lead back after the start of the second quarter with another made shot from Karst, but these were the last points scored by the Black Bears until the end of the quarter. The Warriors then proceeded to go on a 18-0 run that lasted a majority of the period and gave them serious breathing room. Acey, Smiddy and Kaylee Young all hit shots from deep during the scoring spree, with Acey leading the bunch with seven points, Smiddy scoring six and Young contributing five. Karst then closed the quarter the same way she opened it, with a two-point basket that made the Southwestern lead sit at 28-13 as the two teams went into the break.
Again it was Harlan County opening up a quarter with a made basket, as Austin hit her second shot from long range of the contest to begin the third quarter. Molden then answered right back with her own made three-pointer to keep the pressure off of the Warriors. Another shot from deep from Smiddy and two made free throws from Acey saw Southwestern go out in front 36-17 and threaten to really blow the game wide open.
Again it was Austin hitting a three-pointer and again it was Southwestern that answered right back, as Acey hit another three towards the middle of the period. Two made from the line from senior Taylor Lunsford made the score 39-22, although the Warriors had another run coming to take complete control of the ball game. Southwestern closed the quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 49-22 lead into the final period of play. Molly Osborne got into the scoring column with a traditional three-point play, while Smiddy got three off of a shot from deep, her fourth of the contest. Jessalyn Flynn also got her first points of the game late, with Acey hitting two more from the charity stripe.
The Black Bears were the first on the board in the fourth quarter following a made free throw from Lunsford. Another three from Molden and two each from Acey and Smiddy gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the contest at 56-25 soon after the beginning of the period. Following a made two-pointer from Young with about five minutes left in the game, both teams subbed out their entire starting line ups and attempted to get younger players some valuable playing time. A three from Flynn and Andrea West put the Warriors on top by over 35 points and activated the running clock late, with Southwestern eventually prevailing 64-29. Coach Molden stated after the game that he has a few things to tweak before the postseason run begins for his team.
“We have about six days now before we get into the district championship game and we’re going to have to try some other things. Its on me that the offense hasn’t really been flowing that well especially against man-to-man teams, so I have some plans for the next few days for us,” he elucidated.
Southwestern was led by a game-high 20 points from Payton Acey, who also hit the 500 rebound mark for her career during the contest. Other players in double figures included Ayden Smiddy with 14 and Kinsley Molden with 12. Kaylee Young had seven, Jessalyn Flynn scored five and both Mollie Osborne and Andrea West had three to finish off the scoring for the home team. Hailey Austin led Harlan County with 11 points.
Southwestern finishes the regular season 18-12 and will take on the winner of Wayne County and McCreary Central for the 48th District Championship on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Somerset Christian.
