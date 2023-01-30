After losing sophomore guard Kinsley Molden in their game against Bullitt East earlier in the week, the Lady Warriors were back in action on Saturday against Bullitt Central. There, Southwestern bounced back in a major way, shooting 15-26 from three-point range and 51% overall in the game to claim a statement 74-50 victory.
The Lady Warriors were led by a game-high 23 points from Ayden Smiddy, who also went 7-11 from distance over the course of the game. Kaylee Young and Payton Acey were the other Southwestern players in double figures with 19 and 12 respectively. Jordyn McDonald had nine points on the back of three made shots from downtown, with both McKenzie Williams and Jessalyn Flynn adding four apiece. Other scorers included Riley Myers with two and Mollie Osborne with one.
Southwestern improves to 13-9 with the victory and will be on the road again on Tuesday as they will play the Lady Raiders of McCreary Central for the second time this season. Game time for that one is set for 7:30 p.m.
