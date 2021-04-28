Lady Warriors smash 4 homers in win over Corbin

CORBIN – The Southwestern High School softball team has turned into a 'Blue & Orange Home Run Hitting Machine' after bombing four homers in their 14-4 win over Corbin High School on Tuesday.
For the season, the Lady Warriors have knocked 17 balls over the outfield fences, with senior Kaitlyn Gwin leading the way with eight out-of-the-park bombs on the season. Gwin hit two homers on Tuesday, while senior Alexa Smiddy and junior Hannah Thompson both hit their second homers of the season.
Gwin hit a solo homer in the first inning. Then, Smiddy and Gwin hit back-to-back solo bombs in the sixth inning. Thompson hit her two-run homer in the seventh inning.
Gwin had four hits, two runs batted in and three runs scored. Senior Olivia Wilds had three hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Smiddy had two hits, drove in a run and scored two runs.
Junior Jesse Begley had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Junior Alyssa Raleigh had two hits and drove in a run.
Gwin and Begley teamed up for the pitching win. Begley struck out three batters, while Gwin fanned four batters.
Southwestern (10-4) will host Taylor County High School on Thursday.
