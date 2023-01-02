An unusual sight for the Lady Warriors of Southwestern occurred recently, as they found themselves in the midst of a three-game losing streak heading into the second day of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic. Southwestern ultimately stopped this skid, winning their final two games at the event.
The Warriors first beat Soddy Daisy, TN by a score of 51-33, led by a 20-point, eight rebound performance by Ayden Smiddy. She was joined in double figures by Kaylee Young, who had 12 points in the win. Payton Acey and Kinsley Molden added nine and six points respectively, while Jessalyn Flynn and Jordyn McDonald each scored two.
Southwestern then won their next game 56-45 over Mauldin, SC. They were led by three players in double figures, with Molden having 18, Smiddy having 14 and Acey having 11. Jordyn McDonald scored seven points and Kaylee Young had six, while also having 11 rebounds.
Southwestern, now 5-6 for the season, will be in action at home on Tuesday as they take on Corbin in a game rescheduled from earlier in the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
